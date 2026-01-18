IT firms grapple with deal pricing complexity in the age of AI agents

The first to speak about this was Mohit Joshi, chief executive officer and managing director of Tech Mahindra, while announcing the company’s Q3 FY26 results. In collaboration with research and advisory firm Forrester, Tech Mahindra has come up with a white paper that examines a pricing model incorporating both human effort and the increasing role of digital labour.

Joshi said last week that the company is looking at using some of the parameters discussed in the paper as a base to price some of the large programmes that it is winning.

The model distinguishes between human and digital labour, with the latter based on token consumption. Explaining the token model, Joshi said: “When we talk about token consumption, some of these tokens will be consumed by the models that we have built, and hence we will get the benefit of those. Some of these tokens used could be built by the client or by a third-party model and we will be charging a mark-up wherever appropriate on a third-party model. The idea is to bring transparency for the client on what we are charging for human labour and what is being done by digital labour.”