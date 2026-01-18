IT firms grapple with deal pricing complexity in the age of AI agents

“You will also find within the same client multiple models co-existing — some fixed-fee work for managed services, outcomes linked to savings, and for newer builds creating pods that combine humans and agents. We expect this multi-model pricing environment to persist in the future,” said Jimit Arora, chief executive officer of Everest Group.
This, analysts say, typically unfolds in three phases. First, firms establish a baseline economics model, where providers and clients agree on today’s cost, cycle time, error rates, and revenue or productivity impact before AI is introduced.
Second, pricing moves to a unit-of-outcome construct rather than a unit of labour. Instead of full-time equivalents or hours, deals are priced around metrics such as cost per transaction. Third, providers increasingly use gain-share and risk-share bands, where a base fee covers the platform, governance and minimum service levels, while upside is shared when agents materially improve speed, quality or scale.