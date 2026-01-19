OpenAI to test ads in ChatGPT: Who will see them, where they appear, more

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 10:24 AM IST
OpenAI has confirmed that it will begin testing ads inside ChatGPT in the coming weeks. The company said the test will roll out gradually and will not affect users on Plus, Pro, Business, or Enterprise subscriptions, which will remain ad-free. The only users seeing ads will be free users and Go plan subscribers, which has also been expanded to around 170 countries. Ads in ChatGPT will be initially tested only in the US, and may later expand to more regions.
The company has also outlined how ads will appear, who will see them, and what safeguards will be in place around privacy and content.
Who will see ads in ChatGPT
According to OpenAI, ads will initially be tested only for:
Logged-in adult users in the US
Users on the Free and Go plans
Users on Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise tiers will not see ads.
OpenAI also said ads will not appear in accounts where the user has said they are under 18, or where the system predicts the user may be under 18.
OpenAI said user conversations will not be shared with advertisers and will not be sold.
According to the company:
Advertisers will not get access to ChatGPT chats
Ads will not be targeted using full conversation history
Users can turn off ad personalisation
Users can clear the data used for ad personalisation at any time
ChatGPT Go subscription expands
Alongside the ad announcement, OpenAI said it has expanded its lower-cost ChatGPT Go subscription to more regions. Already available in India since August 2025, ChatGPT Go is now rolling out everywhere ChatGPT is available.
With a ChatGPT Go subscription, users get:
Around 10x higher limits on messages, file uploads, and image creation compared to the free tier
A longer memory and context window for conversations
It should be noted that ChatGPT Go is the only paid tier on which OpenAI plans to test ads.