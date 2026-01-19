OpenAI to test ads in ChatGPT: Who will see them, where they appear, more

OpenAI has confirmed that it will begin testing ads inside ChatGPT in the coming weeks. The company said the test will roll out gradually and will not affect users on Plus, Pro, Business, or Enterprise subscriptions, which will remain ad-free. The only users seeing ads will be free users and Go plan subscribers, which has also been expanded to around 170 countries. Ads in ChatGPT will be initially tested only in the US, and may later expand to more regions.

The company has also outlined how ads will appear, who will see them, and what safeguards will be in place around privacy and content.

Who will see ads in ChatGPT According to OpenAI , ads will initially be tested only for: Logged-in adult users in the US

Users on the Free and Go plans Users on Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise tiers will not see ads. OpenAI also said ads will not appear in accounts where the user has said they are under 18, or where the system predicts the user may be under 18. ALSO READ: Now, Google lets you change your account email address: Here's how to do it Ads will also be blocked from appearing in conversations that involve sensitive or regulated topics such as health, mental health, or politics.

How ads will appear During the test phase, ads will appear at the bottom of ChatGPT responses when there is a relevant sponsored product or service related to the user’s current conversation. OpenAI said: Ads will be clearly labelled

Ads will be visually separated from the main answer

Users will be able to dismiss ads and give feedback on why they don’t want to see them

Users will be able to check why a particular ad is being shown The company said it is starting with simple formats and may experiment with more interactive formats later, where users can ask questions about an ad directly inside ChatGPT.

Will ads affect ChatGPT’s answers? OpenAI said ads will not influence how ChatGPT answers questions. The company stated that: ChatGPT answers are based only on what is most useful to the user

Ads are handled separately from the answer system

Sponsored content will not change or shape the main response ALSO READ | OpenAI introduces Google Translate-like ChatGPT Translate: How it works OpenAI described this as “answer independence” — meaning advertising systems and response systems will not be connected in a way that changes what ChatGPT says. Privacy and data use OpenAI said user conversations will not be shared with advertisers and will not be sold.