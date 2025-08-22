Garena Free Fire Max: August 22 redeem codes to win various in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released a set of redeem codes for August 22, offering players a chance to unlock exclusive items such as limited-edition outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.
These codes are time-sensitive and have a limited number of redemptions, so it’s recommended to claim them quickly before they expire.
Check out the active codes below, along with a simple guide on how to redeem them and grab your rewards.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 22 are:
- FFM4X2HQWCVK
- FFMTYKQPFDZ9
- FFPURTQPFDZ9
- FFNRWTQPFDZ9
- NPTF2FWSPXN9
- RDNAFV2KX2CQ
- FF6WN9QSFTHX
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9
- FFMTYQPXFGX6
- FFRSX4CYHXZ8
- FFDMNQX9KGX2
- FFSGT9KNQXT6
- XF4S9KCW7KY2
- FFPURTXQFKX3
- FFYNCXG2FNT4
- QWER89ASDFGH
- BNML12ZXCVBN
- CVBN45QWERTY
- GFDS78POIUAS
- JHGF01LKJHGF
- FFMC2SJLZ3AW
- FFDB-NTIL-PFS7
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
- Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is used successfully, the rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mail. Any diamonds or gold included are instantly added to the account.
These codes can unlock time-limited content like Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other exclusive cosmetic items.
Each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and usually remains valid for roughly twelve hours. This means players need to act fast to secure their rewards before the window closes.