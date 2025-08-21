Google Pixel 10 series makes it easier to switch from iPhone: Here's how

According to Google, customers who pre-order or buy a Pixel 10 series device directly from the Google Store will receive an email before their handset arrives. This email will help in preparing iPhone data for transfer, including saved passwords, wallet items, and app information, ensuring that the switch process is ready to go as soon as the Pixel 10 is in hand.

Once users power on their new Pixel 10, the support continues with contextual tips built into the device. These guides cover basic tasks such as taking screenshots or powering off the phone, which can be particularly helpful for those unfamiliar with Android’s interface. Additionally, Google has also upgraded the My Pixel app, which works alongside these new options to help users settle into their device more quickly.