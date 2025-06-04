Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
YouTube drops support for older iPhones, iPads: Check affected models here

YouTube drops support for older iPhones, iPads: Check affected models here

The latest YouTube update, version 20.22.1, is now available on the App Store. It officially requires iOS or iPadOS 16 to run

Sweta Kumari
Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

YouTube has discontinued support for several older-generation iPhone and iPad models. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the platform has raised the minimum system requirements for its iOS and iPadOS apps through a new update. This move appears to align with Apple’s broader ecosystem updates ahead of WWDC 2025, as developers shift focus to newer platforms.
 
The latest YouTube update, version 20.22.1, is now available on the App Store. It officially requires iOS or iPadOS 16 to run.
 
The update notes include bug fixes, performance improvements and “more cat videos.” Devices that cannot upgrade to iOS 16 or later will no longer receive app updates or support.
 

Citing MacRumors, 9to5Mac listed the iPhone and iPad models that are no longer supported:
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone SE (1st generation)
  • iPad Air 2
  • iPad mini 4
While many users have moved on from older iPhones such as the 6s and original SE, the impact may be greater on iPads like the Air 2 and mini 4, which remain widely used in households.
 
Although users on these models may still be able to watch videos for now, the experience is likely to degrade over time. Features may stop working, performance could decline, and eventually, the app may stop functioning altogether.
 
Users of affected devices can continue with the current version of the app, access YouTube via Safari, or upgrade to a model that supports iOS or iPadOS 16.
To check compatibility, users can visit Apple’s official support page.

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

