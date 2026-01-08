Google likely to expand AirDrop-Quick Share support to Pixel 9 series soon

Google is reportedly working on expanding Android’s Quick Share compatibility with Apple’s AirDrop beyond the Pixel 10 series. According to a report by Android Authority, Google’s previous-generation Pixel 9 series may soon gain support for wirelessly sharing files with Apple iPhones, Macs and iPads. The feature is currently limited to Pixel 10 series smartphones.

As per the report, Quick Share compatibility with AirDrop for the Pixel 9 series has been spotted in the first Android Canary build of 2026.

Google’s Quick Share feature may expand to the Pixel 9 series

Back in November, Google confirmed that Android’s Quick Share now works with Apple’s AirDrop on iPhones, iPads and Macs. The Quick Share feature allows users on Android and

Apple devices to send files directly to each other without relying on third-party apps or cloud services. At the time, the rollout began with the Pixel 10 series, and Google said the feature would be expanded to more Android devices in the future.

According to the latest report, the Pixel 9 series could be next in line to receive the cross-platform file-sharing feature. While the required system files have been found in the Android Canary build, the feature itself is not yet active. This suggests that Google is testing the integration and has not enabled it for public use.

ALSO READ: Apple may introduce new categories in 2026: iPhone Fold, glasses expected The report also noted that Pixel 8 and older models currently do not include these files, though this does not completely rule out support for earlier phones at a later stage.

As reported, the Pixel 9a does not appear to include the necessary files either. This could indicate that Google plans to keep the Quick Share feature limited to its higher-end Pixel models. However, Google has not officially confirmed a list of supported devices so far.

ALSO READ: Google explores 'Try before you buy' for games on Play Store: What is it US-based chipmaker Qualcomm has also confirmed that Android smartphones running Snapdragon processors will soon gain support for cross-platform file sharing with Apple devices.

How to share files from a Pixel 10 series phone to an iPhone/iPad/Mac

On your iPhone, iPad or Mac, open the Settings app and search for AirDrop.

In the AirDrop settings, set visibility to Everyone for 10 Minutes.

On your Pixel 10 series phone, choose the file or photos you want to send and tap Share.

Select Quick Share from the sharing menu.

Pick the Apple device from the list of visible devices.

On your Apple device, tap or click Accept when the AirDrop prompt appears.

How to share files from an iPhone/iPad/Mac to a Pixel 10 series phone