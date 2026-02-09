Monday, February 09, 2026 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI's first consumer device could be AI-powered earbuds: What to expect

OpenAI's first consumer device could be AI-powered earbuds: What to expect

OpenAI's first step into consumer hardware could be AI-powered earbuds, with the company reportedly delaying a more advanced AI device due to cost and supply challenges

Open AI

Open AI(Photo: Reuters)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to launch AI-powered earbuds as it plans to move into consumer hardware space. According to a report by Mint, the company’s first device is expected to be a simpler product rather than a fully standalone AI gadget. The company is said to be planning an announcement later this year, while shipments are reportedly scheduled for early 2027. Meanwhile, the more advanced, smartphone-like AI device is reportedly facing delays due to component shortages and rising costs, prompting OpenAI to prioritise a simpler product first.

OpenAI’s AI-powered earbuds: What to expect

The earbuds are said to be referenced in a patent filing in China that has been linked to OpenAI.
 
 
OpenAI’s first consumer device is being developed in collaboration with former Apple design chief Jony Ive, and the project moved into the prototyping stage in 2025. Ive has previously said that the device could arrive in “less than” two years. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also said that the latest prototype feels “simple and beautiful,” after earlier versions failed to feel intuitive or easy to use. Both have indicated that the overall design direction has been finalised.
 
OpenAI is reportedly considering launching a basic pair of earbuds before moving on to a more advanced AI device. This approach could help the company enter the hardware market with lower costs and fewer technical challenges.
 
As per the report, the earbuds would mainly serve as a hands-free interface to OpenAI’s AI models. Rather than acting as a full computing device, the earbuds could allow users to interact with AI through voice commands, offering real-time assistance and responses while on the move.

Also Read

Vivo, vivo smartphone, phones

Affordable 5G fuels India smartphone market despite 1% dip in 2025: Report

India's data centre industry reached a major milestone in October when Google announced plans to set up a 1 gigawatt AI data centre in Visakhapatnam, investing $15 billion over the next five years

India, US to ramp up trade in GPUs and data centre infrastructure

Apple CEO Tim Cook said he believes Apple will return to growth in China during the current quarter

'No one should feel unsafe': Tim Cook flags immigration fear at Apple

Tech Wrap Feb 06

Tech Wrap Feb 6: Vivo V70 series launch, OPPO Find X9s, Spotify Page Match

OPPO Find X9 Pro

OPPO to launch Find X9s with MediaTek D 9500s in India: What to expect

By focusing on audio and voice interaction, OpenAI could position the earbuds as a practical extension of its existing software capabilities. This approach would reportedly help the company understand how users engage with AI-powered hardware in daily life before moving on to more complex products.
 
While OpenAI has not officially confirmed these plans, the report by The Mint suggested that the earbuds could act as a stepping stone toward more advanced AI hardware in the future. For now, the company appears to be taking a measured approach as it prepares for its first product for consumer devices.
 
The report aligns with earlier coverage, which suggested that OpenAI’s first product would focus more on voice and ambient interaction rather than traditional screens. The device is not expected to replace smartphones or laptops, but instead work alongside them by offering contextual assistance throughout the day, indicating that OpenAI may begin its hardware push with audio-focused wearables such as AI-powered earbuds.

Advanced device delayed

As reported, a more complex AI device, similar to a smartphone and capable of processing data on its own, could face delays. This is reportedly due to a shortage of high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which has made components more expensive and increased production costs. Because of this, OpenAI may choose to release a simpler device in 2026 and push the launch of a more advanced version to a later date, once supply issues ease and manufacturing becomes cheaper. If this turns out to be true, it would reportedly follow a common industry approach, where companies introduce entry-level products first before moving on to more advanced hardware.
 

More From This Section

Sony WF-1000XM6

Sony may launch WF-1000XM6 flagship earbuds on Feb 12: What to expect

Aman Raheja, the global Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

GenAI making tech exploitation easier, cheaper: HPE's Aman Raheja

Moltbook

Moltbook hype fades as bot-only social network turns out be 'AI theatre'

Artificial Intelligence

Big Tech's $600 billion spending plans exacerbate investors' AI headache

Apple iOS 26

Apple iOS 26.4 expected to bring AI Siri and more: Check what's coming

Topics : OpenAI Latest Technology News ChatGPT Apple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayPFC-REC MergerBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance