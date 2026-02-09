Affordable 5G fuels India smartphone market despite 1% dip in 2025: Report

Indian smartphone market underwent structural change in calendar year 2025 as demand for affordable 5G phones skyrocketed and it sustained for premium models even as overall shipment declined by 1 per cent year-on-year (YoY), noted CyberMedia Research’s (CMR) India in its Mobile Handset Market Review for CY2025.

According to the report, shipments for budget 5G smartphones in the Rs 6,000–8,000 price bracket surged over 1,900 per cent compared to 2024, contributing significantly to the overall 88 per cent share of total 5G smartphone shipments in the country – up 12 percentage points from 2024. The shift underscores the democratisation of 5G, likely driven by aggressive pricing, improved availability of entry-level 5G chipsets and expanding nationwide 5G network coverage.

“CY2025 was a year of recalibration rather than contraction for India’s smartphone market. While overall volumes softened marginally, the fundamentals remained strong. The rapid scaling of affordable 5G, resilient premium demand, and the rise of challenger brands point to a market that is evolving structurally, not weakening,” said Menka Kumari, senior analyst – Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR. Which brands led India’s smartphone market in 2025 Vivo led the overall market in 2025 with a 19 per cent share, followed by Samsung with a 16 per cent share. OPPO and Xiaomi each held 13 per cent share, while Realme accounted for 10 per cent, according to the report.

ALSO READ: iPhone 16 tops the charts in major reset of India smartphone market Vivo and OPPO recorded growth in shipments in 2025 among the top five brands, while Samsung, Xiaomi and Realme saw declines. Xiaomi emerged as the worst performer among the top brands, with shipments falling 27 per cent, even after including POCO volumes, the report said. Apple growth despite missing top five Apple did not feature in CMR’s top five brands for 2025, but the report highlighted a strong 25 per cent growth compared with 2024, bringing its market share close to 9 per cent in India. According to the report, Apple’s iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 series together accounted for 81 per cent of the company’s shipments in CY2025.

Fastest-growing smartphone brands in 2025 "2025 marked a structural inflection point for India's smartphone market. Explosive growth in affordable 5G and resilient premium demand reshaped the competitive landscape, with brands such as Motorola, iQOO and CMF emerging as clear growth outperformers. These structural tailwinds decisively outweighed the marginal 1 per cent decline in overall market volumes," said Prabhu Ram, vice-president, Industry Research Group, CMR. ALSO READ: Do native AI devices have a future, or will smartphones absorb the shift? The report pointed to a 32 per cent year-on-year decline in OnePlus shipments, while emerging brands such as iQOO and CMF by Nothing posted strong growth of 81 per cent and 78 per cent, respectively, in CY2025.