Google Maps gets Gemini as AI navigator and trip assistant: What's new

Google Maps is the latest Google app to get the Gemini AI integration, adding new hands-free conversational navigation and visual search capabilities. Google said that Gemini in Maps will enable users to interact naturally while driving, offering landmark-based navigation and real-time assistance. In a blog post, the company described the update as like “having a knowledgeable friend in the passenger seat who can confidently help you get where you’re going.”

Gemini in Google Maps: What is new

Gemini AI assistant in Maps:

Gemini will now replace Google Assistant as the in-app voice companion in Google Maps. On both Android and iOS, users will notice the Gemini icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Tapping it—or saying “Hey Google”—will activate the AI assistant.

Users can ask Gemini about various trip details, such as nearby restaurants, parking availability, EV chargers along the route, or even what dishes are popular at a restaurant. On Android, the full Gemini experience will be available, allowing users to connect other apps, create calendar events, summarise emails, or share their ETA with a contact — all within Maps. ALSO READ: Google Pixel Watch 4 goes on sale in India: Check price, offers, specs The assistant can also interpret contextual prompts and follow-up questions. For instance, a user could say: “Is there a budget-friendly restaurant with vegan options along my route, maybe within a couple of miles” and then follow up with, “What’s parking like there” or “OK, let’s go there.”

Gemini in Maps will also support voice-based reporting for traffic conditions. Drivers can say things like “I see an accident,” “Looks like flooding ahead,” or “Watch out for that slowdown,” to help update real-time route information. Google said that Gemini in Google Maps will roll out over the coming weeks across Android and iOS in all regions where Gemini is currently available. Landmark-based navigation Google Maps is introducing landmark-based navigation as part of the Gemini upgrade. Instead of generic directions such as “turn right in 200 metres,” users will now hear more contextual cues like “turn right after the gas station” or “turn left before the museum.”

Landmarks such as restaurants, fuel stations, and notable buildings will also appear visually on the map as users approach them. ALSO READ: Google launches Project Suncatcher to test AI data centres in space According to Google, this feature is powered by Maps’ extensive database of over 250 million places, cross-referenced with Street View imagery, to provide accurate visual guidance. Landmark-based navigation is currently rolling out in the US for both Android and iOS users. Traffic alerts Another addition with this update is proactive traffic alerts. Google Maps will now notify users about major traffic jams, road closures, or unexpected delays — even when they’re not actively using navigation for common routes. Traffic alerts are currently being rolled out to Android users in the US, with more regions expected to follow.