Google Pixel Watch 4 goes on sale in India: Check price, offers, specs

Launched alongside the Google Pixel 10 series and Pixel Buds 2a, Google’s latest smartwatch — the Pixel Watch 4 — is now available for purchase in India. The Pixel Watch 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chipset, features a redesigned Actua 360 display and comes with a reworked charging system. The Pixel Watch 4 is available in 41mm and 45mm dial sizes.
Google Pixel Watch 4: Price and variants
Pixel Watch 4 (41mm)
- Price: Rs 39,900
- Colours: Iris, Lemongrass, Porcelain, Obsidian
Pixel Watch 4 (45mm)
- Price: Rs 43,900
- Colours: Moonstone, Porcelain, Obsidian
Google Pixel Watch 4: Availability and offers
The Pixel Watch 4 is available for purchase through the Google Store online. As part of the introductory offers, Google is including a six-month Fitbit Premium subscription at no extra cost. Customers can also avail no-interest equated monthly installment (EMI) plans of up to 12 months with select bank cards.
Pixel Watch 4: Details
The Pixel Watch 4 introduces a major shift in Google’s smartwatch design philosophy — it is now repairable, addressing one of the biggest criticisms of its predecessors. Earlier Pixel Watches were not serviceable, often requiring full replacement for hardware issues. With the Pixel Watch 4, users can now have their devices repaired instead of replaced, according to Google.
The smartwatch features a new Actua 360 display with slimmer bezels and a more pronounced curve, offering up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness — a 50 per cent improvement over last year’s 2,000-nit display. It runs Wear OS 6, which brings Gemini integration, AI-powered smart replies, and a refreshed Material 3 Expressive design optimised for the watch’s circular display.
Google has also redesigned the charging system, relocating the connectors to the side. This not only improves charging efficiency but also extends battery life by up to 25 per cent. The company claims that the Pixel Watch 4 can now reach 50 per cent charge in just 15 minutes, making it one of the fastest-charging Wear OS smartwatches available.
Pixel Watch 4: Specifications
- Display: Actua 360 display, 320 ppi AMOLED LTPO display, Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5, up to 3000 nits of peak brightness, up to 60Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, Cortex-M55 co-processor
- OS: Wear OS 6.0
- Memory: 2 GB SDRAM
- Storage: 32 GB eMMC flash
- Dual Frequency GPS: GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou, QZSS
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4GHz, 5GHz, NFC, Ultra wideband
- Battery: 325 mAh (41mm), 455 mAh (45mm)
- Sensor: Compass, Altimeter, Red and infrared sensors for oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, Multipurpose electrical sensors compatible with ECG app, Multi-path optical heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Electrical sensor to measure skin conductance (cEDA) for body response tracking, Far field skin temperature sensor, Barometer, Magnetometer