Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service launches in India on April 16

Nvidia has announced that its cloud gaming service, GeForce NOW , will become available in India from April 16. The release of Nvidia GeForce NOW was delayed earlier, with the company suggesting that it would be launched in Q1 of this year and now it is finally making its way. However, the service will go live in India on April 16 in the early access phase, meaning that it won’t be available to all users at the time. Those who have earlier registered for GeForce NOW on Nvidia’s website are likely to get early access.

As per Nvidia’s X post, the early access phase will grant users access to play games like Resident Evil Requiem, Fortnite, Counter Strike 2 and International Edition Cricket 26. Nvidia’s post on X read, “The wait is almost over — GeForce NOW launches this GFN Thursday, April 16 for early access in India.”

The wait is almost over — GeForce NOW launches this GFN Thursday, April 16 for early access in India.???????? pic.twitter.com/jaa6QGl3VW — ????️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) April 14, 2026

What is Nvidia GeForce Now

Nvidia GeForce Now is a cloud-based gaming platform that lets users play PC games by streaming them from remote servers rather than running them directly on their own devices. It works across a range of hardware, including laptops, desktops, smartphones, smart TVs and compatible streaming devices. Since the actual game processing happens in Nvidia’s data centres, users can access and play demanding titles even on relatively low-powered devices, as long as they have a stable internet connection.

The service is designed to integrate with existing game libraries, allowing users to stream titles they have already purchased on platforms such as Steam, Epic Games Store and other supported storefronts.

Nvidia offers different membership tiers under GeForce Now, where higher-tier plans provide additional advantages such as access to more powerful servers, longer gameplay sessions and enhanced visual features like ray tracing and higher frame rate support, resulting in a more premium gaming experience. Notably, the company has not yet announced the pricing of plans for India.