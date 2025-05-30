Friday, May 30, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Pre-orders with storage upgrade offer close today

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Pre-orders with storage upgrade offer close today

Samsung is offering the 512GB variant of the Galaxy S25 Edge at the price of the 256GB model as part of its limited-time pre-order promotion

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Today is the last day to pre-order the ultra-thin Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone. Samsung is offering multiple benefits on pre-orders, including a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB at no extra cost. Other offers include no-interest EMI options on select bank cards and more. Samsung has also started early deliveries for customers who pre-ordered the device.
 
Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge earlier this month as the slimmest model in its Galaxy S25 flagship lineup. The phone features a premium titanium frame and boasts a slim 5.8mm profile, weighing just 163 grams. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip and features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display along with a 200MP primary camera.
 
The company has also confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Edge is being manufactured in India at its Noida facility.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Galaxy S25 Edge: Samsung kicks off early deliveries for pre-order customers

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review: A thin-and-light smartphone that delivers

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S25: Upgrade bonus, bank cashback, more

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Apple, Samsung may replace Plus models with ultra-thin smartphones: Report

Tech Wrap May 13

Tech Wrap May 13: Galaxy S25 Edge, Ray-Ban Meta glasses, Razr 60 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Price and variants

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 1,09,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,21,999
  • Colours: Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Pre-order details

Customers can pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge through Samsung’s official online store until May 30. Pre-orders come with several promotional benefits, including:
  • A no-cost storage upgrade, allowing buyers to get the 512GB variant for the price of the 256GB model
  • No-interest EMI plans of up to nine months on select credit cards from HDFC, SBI, Axis Bank, and others
  • Up to Rs 50,000 valuation of older device for trade-in.
Samsung is also offering optional Samsung Care+ protection plans:
  • Comprehensive Protection (2 Years): Rs 15,999
  • Extended Warranty (1 Year): Rs 6,999
  • Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection (1 Year): Rs 6,999
  • Screen Protection (1 Year): Rs 4,999

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz), 2600nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB
  • Rear camera: 200MP primary + 12MP ultra wide
  • Front camera: 12MP 
  • Battery: 3900mAh
  • Protection: IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2
  • OS: Android 15-based One UI 7

More From This Section

Realme GT 7 series

Realme GT 7, 7T, and Buds Air 7 Pro go on sale with introductory offers

AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 3 could be Apple's next big health, fitness bet: What to expect

Gemini for Google Drive

Now, Gemini AI can answer questions about videos saved in Google Drive

Instagram's aspect ratio change

No crop, no black borders: Instagram now let user post 3:4 frame shots

YouTube Shorts (Image Source: YouTube India)

YouTube brings Lens to Shorts for real-time visual search: How it works

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung Mobiles Samsung India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon