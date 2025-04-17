Google offers another Gemini paid feature for free on Android: Details here

Google has announced that it has started rolling out its Gemini Live’s camera and screen sharing features to all Android users with Gemini app. These features allow users to share their device’s screen or camera feed in real-time with the AI assistant, enabling more interactive and visually-aware conversations.

Camera and screen sharing with Gemini Live: Details

This feature turns Gemini into a real-time problem solver. With these new abilities, Gemini can understand what is on the screen of the smartphone or in the camera viewfinder, and offer relevant answers to questions in real time.

For example, you can point the smartphone camera at any object and ask Gemini to provide information related to it and the assistant will provide relevant answers in real time as the camera moves. Similarly, using the share screen option will address users' query or help depending on what is visible on the device’s screen such as websites, images, or documents.

How to share screen with Gemini Live

There are two ways to enable screen sharing:

Through the Gemini Mobile App:

Open the Gemini app and go to the Live interface.

Tap on the new “Turn on screen sharing” button at the bottom.

On the pop-up menu tap on “Share screen.”

Outside the Gemini App:

Activate Gemini by long-pressing the power button (available only on select devices) or using a voice command.

Tap on the “Share screen with Live” floating button that appears over the Gemini overlay.

On the pop-up menu tap on “Share screen.”

ALSO READ: OpenAI releases o3 and o4-mini AI models with native agentic abilities To stop sharing, return to the Gemini mobile app and tap “Turn off screen sharing.” Alternatively, swipe down from the top edge of the screen and tap “Stop sharing” on the Screen Sharing card. Screen sharing also stops automatically if Live is paused or the screen is locked.

How to share camera in Gemini Live

While screen sharing is active, users can open their camera app to show Gemini what they are seeing. Alternatively:

Tap the camera icon in Gemini Live to start sharing a live feed.

Tap it again to stop.

Switch between front and rear cameras as needed.

Google has specified that the camera will automatically turn off in the following situations: