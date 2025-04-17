Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI releases o3 and o4-mini AI models with native agentic abilities

OpenAI releases o3 and o4-mini AI models with native agentic abilities

OpenAI highlighted that these new o-series reasoning models are the first to include images directly in their chain of thought

Image analysis with new o-series reasoning models
Image analysis with new o-series reasoning models
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 12:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
OpenAI has released two new o-series reasoning models, namely o3 and o4-mini. The company said these are its first AI reasoning models to have built-in agentic abilities, allowing them to combine and use tools available within ChatGPT, such as web searching, file analysis, visual reasoning, and image generation. OpenAI noted that these models are trained to decide when and how to use these tools to generate detailed responses in the correct format.
 
In a blog post, OpenAI explained that the new models use their agentic abilities to tackle complex, multi-step questions more effectively. The company sees this as an initial step toward building a true agentic ChatGPT that can independently perform tasks on a user's behalf.
 
OpenAI’s new agentic reasoning models: Details
  • o3 model: OpenAI described the new o3 model as its most powerful reasoning model to date, doing well across domains such as coding, mathematics, science, and visual understanding. The company said o3 is ideal for solving multi-layered problems where answers are not immediately obvious. It is also said to show strong performance in visual tasks like analysing images, charts, and diagrams.
  • o4-mini model: The o4-mini is a smaller model optimised for speed and cost-efficiency. Despite its size, it reportedly performs excellently in maths, coding, and visual reasoning during internal tests. OpenAI said it outperforms its predecessor, the o3-mini, in areas like data science, while also supporting higher usage limits compared to the new o3.
OpenAI’s new agentic reasoning models: Visual abilities
 
OpenAI highlighted that these models are the first to include images directly in their chain of thought. According to the company, “they don’t just see an image—they think with it.”
 
Using this ability, users can upload photos of whiteboards, textbook diagrams, or hand-drawn sketches, and the models can understand them—even when the image is blurred, reversed, or low quality. With tool use enabled, the models can also change images on the fly, performing tasks like rotating, zooming, or transforming visuals as part of their reasoning process.

Also Read

Anthropic may release AI-voice mode feature for its Claude chatbot: Report

ChatGPT gets new image library to manage, share and edit generated images

OpenAI exploring social network that could directly rival Elon Musk's X

OpenAI's GPT-4.1 models boost coding skills, enhance long-context analysis

India surge drives ChatGPT to top of global app downloads in March: Report

Availability
 
OpenAI said that o3, o4-mini, and a higher capacity variant called o4-mini-high are now available in the model selector menu on ChatGPT for Plus, Pro, and Team subscribers. However, free-tier users can try the new o4-mini model by selecting ‘Think’ in the composer before submitting their query. The company also mentioned plans to launch a new o3-pro model soon.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vivo V50e smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Price and specs

Ahoy, gamers! Microsoft gives big boost to Xbox app: Check new features

Meta blocks Apple Intelligence on WhatsApp, Instagram to boost in-house AI

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 17 to win diamonds and rewards

Tech Wrap April 16: Google pixel 9a, HP OMEN MAX 16, Gemini gets Veo 2

Topics :OpenAIAI Modelsartifical intelligenceTechnology

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story