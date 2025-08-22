Rockstar Games has rolled out new rewards and bonuses for GTA Online players, including double GTA$ and RP across multiple modes and missions. Rockstar Games has also announced a one-time GTA$1 million bonus for all players, while GTA+ members will receive an additional GTA$1 million on top of their monthly rewards.

As part of the new update, all players will receive a one-time GTA$1,000,000 bonus for logging in by September 17. Meanwhile, GTA+ members will be entitled to an additional GTA$1,000,000. According to Rockstar, these bonuses will be credited within 72 hours of login.

Simeon's big bonuses

Simeon Yetarian is offering lucrative payouts as part of his Export Requests. Completing these jobs by sourcing and delivering vehicles intact will grant players 3X GTA$ and RP. Meanwhile, Simeon Contact Missions are paying out 2X rewards, with GTA+ members receiving 4X. Players who finish the full Premium Deluxe Repo Work lineup will also get a GTA$500,000 bonus within 72 hours.

2X Rewards on Classic modes and races

The Adversary Mode Sumo (Remix) is back with 2X GTA$ and RP through August 27. Additionally, the Community Race Series has been refreshed with new player-created tracks, also offering double payouts. This week's highlight includes a challenging nine-mile Stunt Race across Mount Chiliad, featuring a locked Bravado Banshee GTS for all participants.