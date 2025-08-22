Friday, August 22, 2025 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
New Xbox app feature simplifies access to apps on gaming handhelds: Details

New Xbox app feature simplifies access to apps on gaming handhelds: Details

Microsoft has begun testing a new "My apps" tab in the Xbox PC app, letting players on Windows 11 PCs and handhelds easily find, install, and launch third-party apps

Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Microsoft is rolling out a new “My apps” feature inside the Xbox PC app, designed to make it easier for players on Windows 11 PCs and Windows-powered handheld gaming consoles to access third-party apps. The update, which is now available for Xbox Insiders, is also said to make it more convenient for handheld users to access different apps by reducing the need to rely on the Windows desktop interface.

“My apps” in  Xbox PC app: What’s new?

The new My apps tab sits within the Xbox PC app’s library and allows users to find, view, and download third-party applications such as browsers, gaming utilities, and storefronts. By consolidating these apps into a single place, Microsoft says the feature supports its aggregated gaming library and makes it more straightforward to discover and launch games across multiple platforms.
 
Devin Dhaliwal, product manager for Xbox experiences, explained in a blog post that the update is meant to simplify app management: “By consolidating gaming apps in one location, this feature supports the new aggregated gaming library, making it more straightforward to find, download, and launch games from multiple locations.”

The feature is also designed with handhelds in mind. On devices such as the ROG Xbox Ally which is set to launch this October, My apps integrate with the Xbox full screen experience, enabling smoother navigation without needing to switch to the Windows desktop. Microsoft has also introduced system optimisations that minimise background activity, reserving more resources for gameplay.
As reported by The Verge, the feature currently shows apps like Chrome, Battle.net, and GOG Galaxy. Installed apps launch directly, while others can be downloaded and installed from within the Xbox UI itself. Early testing suggests there are still bugs—installation for GOG Galaxy, for example, did not always complete successfully—but Microsoft says this is just the beginning, with a “tailored selection” of apps available for now and plans to expand further.

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

