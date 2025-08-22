Instagram introduces link Reels option to boost engagement: How it works

How to link an Instagram reel
- When creating a reel, tap Link a reel below the caption box.
- Select the reel you want to link (only one can be chosen).
- Add a title up to 15 characters, or leave it as a Linked reel.
- Tap OK to confirm your selection.
- Tap Share to publish the reel with the link.
- The title of the linked reel will only appear on the reel it’s linked to.
- You can edit or remove the title at any time.
- If no title is added, it defaults to Linked reel.
- The title of your reel can be up to 15 characters.
- Tap on the right side of your reel.
- If the reel does not already have a linked reel, tap Add linked reel.
- If the reel has a linked reel already, tap Edit linked reel.
- After selecting your linked reel, the Edit linked reel screen will appear.
- To choose a different reel, tap Change reel below Edit linked reel.
- To remove a link, tap Unlink below Edit linked reel.
- Tap Unlink again to confirm.
