GTA Online offers double money and reward points on select items: Details

GTA Online offers double money and reward points on select items: Details

GTA Online players can grab double GTA$ and RP across missions, modes, and races this week, along with a GTA$1 million login bonus and exclusive vehicle rewards

GTA$1 million bonus in GTA Online

GTA$1 million bonus in GTA Online Game Offer

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rockstar Games has rolled out new rewards and bonuses for GTA Online players, including double GTA$ and RP across multiple modes and missions. Rockstar Games has also announced a one-time GTA$1 million bonus for all players, while GTA+ members will receive an additional GTA$1 million on top of their monthly rewards.

GTA Online: New rewards and bonuses

GTA$1 million bonus

As part of the new update, all players will receive a one-time GTA$1,000,000 bonus for logging in by September 17. Meanwhile, GTA+ members will be entitled to an additional GTA$1,000,000. According to Rockstar, these bonuses will be credited within 72 hours of login.
 

Simeon’s big bonuses

Simeon Yetarian is offering lucrative payouts as part of his Export Requests. Completing these jobs by sourcing and delivering vehicles intact will grant players 3X GTA$ and RP. Meanwhile, Simeon Contact Missions are paying out 2X rewards, with GTA+ members receiving 4X. Players who finish the full Premium Deluxe Repo Work lineup will also get a GTA$500,000 bonus within 72 hours. 

2X Rewards on Classic modes and races

The Adversary Mode Sumo (Remix) is back with 2X GTA$ and RP through August 27. Additionally, the Community Race Series has been refreshed with new player-created tracks, also offering double payouts. This week’s highlight includes a challenging nine-mile Stunt Race across Mount Chiliad, featuring a locked Bravado Banshee GTS for all participants.

Limited-period vehicle and discounts

Players have until August 27 to claim the Declasse Drift Walton L35 for free via Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Rockstar is also offering discounts across a wide range of in-game items and vehicles, including 30 per cent off the Smoke on the Water dispensary and deals on select cars, motorcycles, and aircraft. 

GTA+ member perks

GTA+ subscribers can enjoy an extra GTA$1 million bonus, a free Pegassi Torero XO supercar, exclusive Atomic Racing gear, special Chameleon Paints, and fifty per cent discounts on Auto Shops and Drift Tuning Upgrades.

Topics : Gaming Video game online gaming

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

