Google Photos for Android, iOS gets improved video editor with AI presets

Google has enhanced the mobile video editor in its Photos app for Android and iOS by adding new editing tools and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered presets designed to simplify the trimming and adjustment of clips for users.

“We’re starting to roll out some exciting improvements to our video editor, making it easier than ever to edit your favourite videos into stunning clips to share,” announced Google on its Photos Help page. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp ALSO READ: Google Photos rolling out limited early access to Ask Photos AI assistant Upon pressing the edit button while viewing a video on Google Photos, the tools now appear in a more convenient layout.

“Now when you open the video editor on Android devices, your favourite video editing tools are front and centre, so you can find what you need in a snap,” added Google.

New features in the updated Google Photos app include a speed tool for creating slow-motion or sped-up videos, an auto-enhance button for improving colour and stability, and an upgraded trimming tool.

Google is also rearranging the tools that appear below the video timeline, making it easier for users to find features such as mute, enhance, stabilise, and export frame.

The new AI-powered video presets will be available on both Android and iOS, allowing users to make precise adjustments such as automatic trimming, speed control, and lighting modifications with a single tap. Other effects that the presets can implement include slow motion, zoom, and dynamic motion tracking for specific subjects within the video. A separate “Presets” tab encompasses these features below the video timeline, distinct from standard editing tools.