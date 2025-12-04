Google Photos lets you recap 2025 memories with Gemini-powered highlights

Spotify Wrapped but for your photos. According to Google’s blog, the recap compiles together users’ most memorable pictures, key stats and share-ready visuals. This year’s edition also leans on Gemini, Google’s AI model, to deliver more personal highlights. As Google noted in its blog, “Your Recap highlights memorable photos and moments from your year, paired with fun graphics and cinematic effects.” Here is what Google Photos 2025 Recap offers: Google Photos has started rolling out its 2025 Recap, the app’s year-end recap that works much likeWrapped but for your photos. According to Google’s blog, the recap compiles together users’ most memorable pictures, key stats and share-ready visuals. This year’s edition also leans on Gemini, Google’s AI model, to deliver more personal highlights. As Google noted in its blog, “Your Recap highlights memorable photos and moments from your year, paired with fun graphics and cinematic effects.” Here is what Google Photos 2025 Recap offers:

Gemini-powered personalised highlights

Gemini features enabled, the recap will automatically identify their main hobby and four other top highlights that “made your year.” Google said the Gemini models can understand what is happening in your photos, helping them pull out more meaningful themes from users’ gallery. According to Google, the 2025 Recap builds on last year’s version but makes a notable shift by using Gemini to analyse the context of users’ photos. For US users withfeatures enabled, the recap will automatically identify their main hobby and four other top highlights that “made your year.” Google said the Gemini models can understand what is happening in your photos, helping them pull out more meaningful themes from users’ gallery.

Beyond Gemini features, Recap includes updated stats. Along with users’ total photo count and top people from the year, Google has added a selfie counter, a small addition for users who like tracking photo habits. Additionally, Google also added more control this time. If there are specific people or moments a user does not want to include, they can hide them and regenerate an updated recap. The company said, “We also heard your feedback and added the option to hide specific people or photos.” ALSO READ: Apple may launch iPhone 17e in 2026: A19 chip, Centre Stage camera expected

New sharing options with CapCut and WhatsApp Google has expanded sharing features to make Recap more suitable for social media. At the end of the reel, users will now see a carousel of short videos, collages and edits designed for group chats, Instagram or WhatsApp. There is a new one-tap option to share your Recap directly to WhatsApp Status as well. A major addition this year is CapCut integration. Users can now tap “Edit with CapCut” to export their Recap and customise it further using exclusive Google Photos templates. ALSO READ: Realme P4x 5G, Watch 5 launched: Know specs, price, and introductory offers