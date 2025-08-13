Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google reveals Pixel 10 Pro Fold design ahead of Aug 20 launch: Take a look

Google has previewed the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, showing a refined design and a new colour, set to debut with the Pixel 10 series on August 20

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Google has released the first look of its next-generation book-style folding smartphone, likely to be called the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The device is expected to debut alongside the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup during the Made by Google event on August 20. From the preview, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold seems to retain much of its predecessor’s design, but with some refinements. Google has also showcased the phone in a new shade, anticipated to be named “Moonstone.”

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: First look

The official Made by Google account shared a brief teaser video on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), offering a glimpse at the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s design. Take a look: 
 

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: What to expect

The teaser clip reveals the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in the same grey-blue tone earlier shown for the Pixel 10 Pro. This colour is expected to carry the name “Moonstone.” In terms of design, the foldable resembles its predecessor, with a floating camera bar that houses three lenses. The cover screen appears slightly larger, likely due to slimmer bezels. Google may also update the hinge design to boost durability.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to be powered by the next-gen Tensor G5 chipset, which is also likely to power the entire Pixel 10 series. Built using TSMC’s 3nm process, the new chip is anticipated to bring better performance and power efficiency, as well as a custom image signal processor (ISP) aimed at improving photo and video output.
 
For cameras, rumours suggest the foldable may adopt a 48MP wide lens, a 10.5MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 20x zoom. This would be a change from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's camera setup. Wireless charging is expected to get an upgrade with Qi2 magnetic charging support, along with compatibility for dedicated accessories Google is likely to market under the “Pixelsnap” brand.
  On the software side, all Pixel 10 series models, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, are tipped to receive new AI features powered by Gemini. These could include a “Camera Coach” that uses visual recognition to provide live photography suggestions, and a conversational Photo Editing mode that lets users modify images simply by describing their desired changes — such as removing items or altering backgrounds — without manually adjusting editing tools.

Topics : Google Pixel Google phones Foldable devices



