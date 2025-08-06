Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Watch 4 may be delayed till October: Here's why

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Watch 4 may be delayed till October: Here's why

Reportedly, supply chain issues may delay availability of Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Watch 4, and Buds 2a until October, despite August 20 launch

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 2:41 PM IST
Google may be planning a staggered availability timeline for its upcoming Pixel devices, including the Pixel 10 series smartphones. According to a report by The Verge, citing WinFuture, the company is facing “supply chain problems” that could delay the availability of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a until October.
 
While these products are still expected to debut alongside the rest of the Pixel lineup at the Made by Google event on August 20, the report suggests their actual sale dates may be postponed until October 9. This aligns with Google's recent announcement of exclusive Google Store benefits for Pixel 10 series buyers in India, which only mentioned the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL—leaving out the 10 Pro Fold.
Google has used staggered rollouts in the past, as seen with the Pixel 9 series, though it never officially confirmed the reasons behind this strategy.
 
According to the report, the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are expected to go on sale in select markets starting August 28.

Google Pixel 10 series: What to expect

The Pixel 10 lineup, set to be unveiled at the August 20 Made by Google event, is expected to feature four models: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
 
All four devices are likely to be powered by Google's next-gen Tensor G5 chip, which is reportedly built on TSMC’s 3nm process. The new System-on-Chip (SoC) is expected to offer better performance, improved power efficiency, and a custom image signal processor (ISP) for enhanced photo and video capabilities.
Camera-wise, Google may reuse the main and ultra-wide sensors from the Pixel 9a for the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro Fold, which could be seen as a downgrade from the Pixel 9 series. However, the 5x periscope telephoto lens used in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might now appear in the base model. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are expected to retain the same camera setup as their predecessors.
 
The new Pixel phones are also expected to support Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, adopting the updated 25W standard for improved efficiency. Additionally, Google is said to be working on a new accessory line under the ‘Pixelsnap’ brand, featuring magnetic chargers and custom-fit cases.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

