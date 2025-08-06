Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google Gemini can now generate AI-illustrated 'storybook': How it works

Google Gemini can now generate AI-illustrated 'storybook': How it works

Gemini's new 'Storybook' tool turns simple prompts into narrated, illustrated ten-page tales, customised with your photos, styles, and storytelling ideas

Gemini's Storybook feature

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Google has introduced a new feature in its Gemini AI chatbot called “Storybook,” which lets users create ten-page illustrated stories with read-aloud narration. Each page includes a short paragraph that Gemini can narrate, paired with custom illustrations. Users can also tailor their stories further by requesting specific visual styles. Additionally, Gemini supports image inputs, which allows users to upload photos or even children’s drawings to inspire the storyline.

Gemini Storybook feature: What it does

With Gemini’s new “Storybook” feature, users can turn their imagination into a personalised ten-page illustrated book complete with narration. It will require a simple description, and Gemini will handle the rest, generating unique text, custom visuals, and even audio. To make stories more meaningful, users can upload their own photos or files for Gemini to draw inspiration from. Whether it is pixel art, comics, claymation, crochet, or colouring books, the tool supports a wide range of styles and works in over 45 languages. The feature is available globally on desktop and mobile.
 
 
I gave Gemini’s new Storybook feature a try by creating a ten-page comic for a six-year-old. I asked it to tell a story of a unicorn spreading kindness around the world. Flipping through the pages of the generated storybook, I noticed each had a small, meaningful message incorporated into the plot, making it suitable for young readers. 
 
As per Google, the new Gemini feature have the following use cases:

Help your child understand a complex topic:
 
Example prompt: Create a story that explains the solar system to my five-year-old.
 
Teach a lesson through storytelling:
 
Example prompt: Teach a seven-year-old boy about the importance of being kind to his little brother. My son loves elephants, so let’s make the main character an elephant.
Bring personal artwork to life:
 
Upload an image of a kid's drawing and modify this example prompt for your use case: "This is my kid’s drawing. He’s seven years old. Write a creative storybook that brings his drawing to life.”
 
Turn memories into magical stories:
 
Upload photos from your family trip to Paris and create a personalised adventure.
 

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

