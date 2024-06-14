Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Pixel 8 available at Rs 52,999 on Flipkart: Check deal details here

Google Pixel 8 available at Rs 52,999 on Flipkart: Check deal details here

Launched at Rs 75,999, the Google Pixel 8 is available with discounts and bank offers on Flipkart that bring down the effective cost to Rs 52,999 for the base 128GB storage model

Google Pixel 8 Review
Google Pixel 8
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google Pixel 8 is available with discounts and bank offers on e-commerce platform Flipkart. Launched at Rs 75,999, the artificial intelligence enhanced smartphone is currently available at Rs 52,999 – including all offers. Additionally, Flipkart is offering equated monthly instalment and exchange bonus on the smartphone. The Pixel 8, after discount and bank offer, is therefore available at the Pixel 8a’s launch price, making it a better deal.

Google Pixel 8: Offer details

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


According to the product listing page on Flipkart, the 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 8 is available at a discounted price of Rs 60,999. On top, customers can avail an instant cashback of Rs 8,000 from ICICI bank on both debit and credit cards, including EMI transactions. With these offers adjusted, the Pixel 8 is available at a net effective price of Rs 52,999 for the 128GB storage model.

Google Pixel 8
  • Launch price: Rs 75,999
  • Flipkart discount: Rs 15,000
  • ICICI bank cashback: Rs 8,000
  • Net effective price: Rs 52,999
In addition, Flipkart is offering a bonus of Rs 5,000 on top of the exchange value on select devices in trade-in deals.
Google Pixel 8 (128GB storage) on Flipkart
Google Pixel 8: Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch Actua display, OLED panel, Full HD+ (2400x1080) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
Processor: Google Tensor G3
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
Rear camera: 50-megapixel primary with OIS (f/1.7) + 12MP ultra-wide angle camera (f/2.2)
Front camera: 10.5MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)
Battery: 4575mAh battery
Charging: 27W wired, 18W wireless
OS: Android 14
Weight: 187g
Thickness: 8.8mm

Also Read

Google Pixel 8a: First look, unboxing, India pricing, sale offers, and more

Google likely to go for major design change on Pixel 9 Pro: Details here

Pixel 8a: Google confirms affordable Pixel 8 series smartphone is in works

Google's second-gen Pixel Fold prototype pics show redesigned camera island

Pixel 8a: How 2024 affordable Google phone compares to Pixel 7a, Pixel 8

LinkedIn integrates AI to help jobseekers attract potential employers

OnePlus schedules event for June 18; Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite expected

iOS 18 dev beta introduces Live Voicemail with text transcription in India

WhatsApp may make chats migration simple between iOS and Android devices

YouTube finds a way to show ads in videos that ad-blockers cannot bypass

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :GoogleGoogle PixelSmartphone sales

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story