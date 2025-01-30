Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Pixel 9a could launch in March with these upgrades: Check details

Google Pixel 9a could launch in March with these upgrades: Check details

Reportedly, the anticipated Google Pixel 9a smartphone will be available for pre-order in select regions on March 19

Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is reportedly planning to launch the anticipated Pixel 9a smartphone earlier than expected. According to a report by 9To5Google citing Android Headlines, Google could launch the next A-series Pixel smartphone in the second half of March. For reference, last year's Pixel 8a was launched in May.
 
The reported launch timeline is unsurprising, considering Google moved the Pixel 9 series launch from October to August last year. Google's release schedule has seen significant changes, with the company also planning to roll out Android 16 in the second quarter of this year—earlier compared to last year when Android 15 AOSP was released in September.
 
 
Google Pixel 9a: Expected launch schedule
 
According to the report, the anticipated Google Pixel 9a smartphone will be available for pre-order in select regions on March 19, while general availability is expected from March 26 onwards. If the report is correct, Google could soon make an official announcement.
 
Google Pixel 9a: What to expect

Also Read

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 update

Google releases new firmware update for Pixel Buds Pro 2: New features

Google

Think before you search: Four Google queries that could land you in jail

Google

Google makes URLs more compact for mobile search results: What changes

Google Chrome

CERT-In issues urgent security alert over vulnerabilities in Google Chrome

Google app

Google pushes agenda to educate workers on AI, plans $120 mn investment

 
The Pixel 9a is expected to feature flat side rails, departing from the visor-style camera housing seen in Google's Tensor-powered devices in recent years. Instead, it is likely to adopt a flat, pill-shaped camera module with two lenses, each surrounded by a small ring and sitting flush with the phone's back. This design bears a resemblance to LG's smartphones before the brand exited the market.
In terms of imaging, the Pixel 9a is anticipated to include a 48MP primary sensor with OIS, paired with a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The front-facing camera is also expected to use a 13MP Sony IMX712 sensor, maintaining uniformity across lenses.
 
The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Tensor G4 chip, the same processor found in the Pixel 9 series. It is expected to house a 5100mAh battery, supporting 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.
 
Google Pixel 9a: Expected specifications
  • Processor: Tensor G4 chip (same as other Pixel 9 series smartphones)
  • RAM: 8GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 3.1
  • Display: 6.28-inch AMOLED Actua display, FHD+ resolution, 60-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1600 nits HDR brightness, 2700 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • Rear Camera: 48MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 13MP ultra-wide Sony IMX712 sensor
  • Front Camera: 13MP Sony IMX712 sensor
  • Battery: 5100mAh
  • Charging: 23W wired, 7.5W wireless
  • Durability: IP68 dust and water resistance

More From This Section

Open-source LLMs (Image: Shutterstock)

DeepSeek to Llama: Open-source AI models and how to run them on local PCs

Deepseek

DeepSeek AI on India's radar: Govt watches for data flow, privacy risks

Deepseek

Microsoft, Meta CEOs defend hefty AI spending after DeepSeek stuns world

Microsoft

Microsoft cloud computing biz to grow slowly amid shortage of data centres

PremiumArtificial intelligence, AI

India's investment in artificial intelligence startups remains weak

Topics : Google Google Pixel smartphones Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon