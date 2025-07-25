OpenAI may launch GPT-5 next month with o3 model integration: Report

By Arsheeya Bajwa Artificial intelligence pioneer OpenAI plans to launch its GPT-5 model as early as August, The Verge reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the plans.

The new model, which was expected to launch this summer, will be positioned as an AI system that incorporates distinct models and can perform different functions as opposed to just a single AI model.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Microsoft-backed startup's GPT-5 will incorporate its o3 model along with other technologies, CEO Sam Altman had said in February, in a bid to simplify its offerings.