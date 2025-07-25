Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI may launch GPT-5 next month with o3 model integration: Report

OpenAI may launch GPT-5 next month with o3 model integration: Report

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to launch GPT-5 in August, integrating its o3 model to enable broader functionality across multiple AI tools and tasks

OpenAI, chatgpt
| Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 2:24 PM IST
By Arsheeya Bajwa  Artificial intelligence pioneer OpenAI plans to launch its GPT-5 model as early as August, The Verge reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the plans.
  The new model, which was expected to launch this summer, will be positioned as an AI system that incorporates distinct models and can perform different functions as opposed to just a single AI model.
  OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
  The Microsoft-backed startup's GPT-5 will incorporate its o3 model along with other technologies, CEO Sam Altman had said in February, in a bid to simplify its offerings.
  The startup ultimately aims to merge the o-series and GPT-series models as it looks to create AI systems that can utilize all available tools and handle a variety of tasks.
  "While GPT-5 looks likely to debut in early August, OpenAI's planned release dates often shift to respond to development challenges, server capacity issues, or even rival AI model announcements and leaks," according to the report.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

