EA drops Battlefield 6 trailer with signature destruction mechanics: Watch

US-based video game publisher Electronic Arts (EA) has officially released the first trailer for the next title in its Battlefield franchise — Battlefield 6. While the company is yet to announce an official release date, the game’s Steam page is now live, allowing players to add it to their wishlist. Battlefield 6 is also available to wishlist on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Games Store, confirming that the game will launch on both PC and consoles.
EA has also confirmed a Battlefield 6 Multiplayer Reveal event for July 31, where the studio is expected to showcase gameplay footage, new and returning multiplayer modes, and possibly offer a closer look at the game’s environments and features.
Battlefield 6: Trailer
The announcement trailer kicks off with a fictional US presidential address, setting the stage for a worldwide conflict driven by a Private Military Corporation named Pax Armata, allegedly backed by former NATO countries. This narrative backdrop is interwoven with cinematic sequences showing intense street battles — seemingly set in Los Angeles — where skyscrapers collapse, bridges are destroyed, and chaos unfolds.
While actual gameplay is limited in the trailer, it does tease Battlefield’s signature large-scale destruction. Viewers get quick flashes of collapsing buildings, exploding walls, fighter jets duelling in turbulent skies, and tanks pushing through ruined urban landscapes.
Battlefield 6: What to expect
Although EA has not officially confirmed a release date, TheGamer reports that Battlefield 6 is likely to launch on October 6. The single-player campaign is expected to make a return, while multiplayer will likely feature a variety of new and returning modes. The report also suggests the game might introduce a battle royale mode, similar to Call of Duty: Warzone.
Battlefield 6 was first announced earlier this year in February and is being developed by a collaborative unit called Battlefield Studios, which includes DICE, Motive, Criterion, and Ripple Effect. EA had previously opened registrations for Battlefield Labs, a series of community playtests aimed at refining gameplay mechanics through real-world feedback.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.