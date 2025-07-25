EA drops Battlefield 6 trailer with signature destruction mechanics: Watch

US-based video game publisher Electronic Arts (EA) has officially released the first trailer for the next title in its Battlefield franchise — Battlefield 6. While the company is yet to announce an official release date, the game’s Steam page is now live, allowing players to add it to their wishlist. Battlefield 6 is also available to wishlist on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Games Store, confirming that the game will launch on both PC and consoles.

EA has also confirmed a Battlefield 6 Multiplayer Reveal event for July 31, where the studio is expected to showcase gameplay footage, new and returning multiplayer modes, and possibly offer a closer look at the game’s environments and features.

Battlefield 6: Trailer The announcement trailer kicks off with a fictional US presidential address, setting the stage for a worldwide conflict driven by a Private Military Corporation named Pax Armata, allegedly backed by former NATO countries. This narrative backdrop is interwoven with cinematic sequences showing intense street battles — seemingly set in Los Angeles — where skyscrapers collapse, bridges are destroyed, and chaos unfolds. ALSO READ: Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 update rolls out on July 31: What to expect While actual gameplay is limited in the trailer, it does tease Battlefield’s signature large-scale destruction. Viewers get quick flashes of collapsing buildings, exploding walls, fighter jets duelling in turbulent skies, and tanks pushing through ruined urban landscapes.