Android, Play Store generated ₹4 trn revenue, 3.5 mn jobs in India in 2024

A new report by UK-based research firm Public First has highlighted the massive contribution of Google Play and Android to India’s digital economy. According to the study, the Android ecosystem helped generate around ₹4 trillion in revenue for app developers and the broader economy in 2024, news agency PTI reported.

India is among the world’s largest and fastest-growing digital economies. This rapid growth is supported by the increasing use of smartphones, low-cost internet, and a vibrant community of app developers and tech entrepreneurs, the report said.

"India's digital revolution is transforming how millions of people participate in the modern economy," it added, as quoted by PTI.

What’s powering India’s app ecosystem? Android is the most popular mobile operating system globally and is used across smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other smart devices. Google Play, the official app store for Android, is the main platform for downloading and distributing apps. “In 2024, the Play and Android ecosystem generated ₹4 trillion in revenue for app publishers and the wider economy in India,” the report stated. The report estimated that over 3.5 million jobs were created in India due to the Android and Google Play app ecosystem. India also has the second-largest number of active developers on Google Play, with over 1 million developer jobs supported by the platform.