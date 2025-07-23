Home / Technology / Tech News / Android, Play Store generated ₹4 trn revenue, 3.5 mn jobs in India in 2024

Android, Play Store generated ₹4 trn revenue, 3.5 mn jobs in India in 2024

In 2024, Indian apps saw 7,200 million downloads, including 1,200 million overseas, while Android and Google Play powered massive growth in jobs, revenue, and app security

Google Play
In 2024, apps made by Indian developers were downloaded 7,200 million times from the Play Store. (Photo/ Shutterstock)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
A new report by UK-based research firm Public First has highlighted the massive contribution of Google Play and Android to India’s digital economy. According to the study, the Android ecosystem helped generate around ₹4 trillion in revenue for app developers and the broader economy in 2024, news agency PTI reported. 
India is among the world’s largest and fastest-growing digital economies. This rapid growth is supported by the increasing use of smartphones, low-cost internet, and a vibrant community of app developers and tech entrepreneurs, the report said. 
“India's digital revolution is transforming how millions of people participate in the modern economy,” it added, as quoted by PTI.   
 

What’s powering India’s app ecosystem?

Android is the most popular mobile operating system globally and is used across smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other smart devices. Google Play, the official app store for Android, is the main platform for downloading and distributing apps. “In 2024, the Play and Android ecosystem generated ₹4 trillion in revenue for app publishers and the wider economy in India,” the report stated.
The report estimated that over 3.5 million jobs were created in India due to the Android and Google Play app ecosystem. 
India also has the second-largest number of active developers on Google Play, with over 1 million developer jobs supported by the platform.
 

Indian apps see global reach, high downloads

Nearly 79 per cent of Indian app developers have international users, the report noted. In 2024, apps made by Indian developers were downloaded 7,200 million times from the Play Store — 6,000 million times by Indian users and 1,200 million times by users abroad.
 

Google adds new tools to improve Android app security

To improve user safety, Google has rolled out new security features through Google Play Protect, which scans apps and protects users from harmful behaviour — even for apps installed from outside the Play Store.
 

Play Protect expands fraud safeguards globally

Play Protect now auto-revokes permissions from risky apps and disables scanning during calls to prevent scams. It shows Chrome alerts if protection is off and adds a “verified” badge for trusted VPNs. Its fraud prevention tool, built with Singapore’s Cyber Security Agency, now covers more countries, including India, to block harmful side-loaded apps.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

