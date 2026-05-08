Google replaces Fitbit app with AI-powered Google Health platform: Details

For years, Fitbit has been known for step counting, workout tracking, and basic fitness insights. Now, Google is turning it into something much broader. The company has announced a major overhaul of the Fitbit ecosystem with the launch of the new Google Health app and a Gemini-powered Google Health Coach, signalling a shift from simple fitness tracking toward a more AI-driven health and wellness platform.

Starting May 19, the Fitbit app will transition into the Google Health app with a redesigned interface, deeper AI integration, and expanded wellness features. Google says the updated platform will combine data from Fitbit devices, Pixel Watch, Health Connect, and even Apple Health to create a more connected health experience for users.

While the Fitbit app is being replaced by the Google Health app, Fitbit branding will continue on hardware devices, including the newly launched Fitbit Air — a lightweight, screenless fitness tracker focused on continuous health monitoring and passive wellness tracking. In March, the company started a Public Preview in the US for new Fitbit health coach features, including support for medical records, improved sleep tracking, and additional AI-driven health insights. Fitbit app becomes Google Health app The major announcement is the transformation of the Fitbit app into the Google Health app. Google said that the new platform is designed to bring together health and wellness data from Fitbit devices, Pixel Watch, Health Connect and even Apple Health into a single destination.

According to Google, the redesigned app introduces four main sections — Today, Fitness, Sleep, and Health, along with customisable dashboards that allow users to prioritise the metrics they care about most. Google noted that the interface has been rebuilt to make navigation more intuitive and to provide faster access to daily wellness insights. Google also emphasised that users will continue to have control over their health data. The company reiterated that Fitbit health and wellness data is not used for Google Ads and said users can manage, delete, or disable features whenever they choose. The Google Health app will begin rolling out to users from May 19, bringing a refreshed app icon and updated branding. The transition will happen automatically, so existing Fitbit users will not need to manually install or set up anything. Users can continue using their current Pixel Watch or Fitbit device while accessing the new health and wellness experience.

ALSO READ: Perplexity brings on-device AI workflow to Macs with 'Personal computer' Google Health Coach powered by Gemini Alongside the new app, Google is launching Google Health Coach in India as part of Google Health Premium, formerly Fitbit Premium. The AI-based coach is built using Gemini models and is designed to offer personalised guidance based on user goals, routines, workout habits, sleep patterns, and other health metrics. Google stated that the coach acts as a fitness trainer, sleep advisor, and wellness assistant in one system. Users can provide information such as injuries, available workout equipment, lifestyle details, or fitness targets, and the Coach adapts its suggestions accordingly. The experience also includes conversational interactions and quick-reply prompts for easier access to guidance.

The AI Coach is integrated throughout the app, with the Fitness tab now including personalised weekly workout plans, while the Sleep tab offers insights into sleep consistency and recovery trends. The Health tab provides snapshots of key wellness metrics. Google has also redesigned features like cycle tracking, nutrition logging, and mental well-being tracking as part of the updated ecosystem. Google mentioned that the Coach can also analyse uploaded photos, documents, and workout boards, allowing users to log activities or meals using images instead of manual entry. Google said that the Health Coach feature is integrated across different sections of the Google Health app to provide more personalised insights and recommendations based on user data.

The Fitness tab includes a “Weekly Plan” section with workout suggestions and the ability to create custom workout routines using natural language prompts.

The Sleep tab focuses on sleep consistency and tracks progress toward improving sleep quality.

The Health tab offers an overview of key health metrics in one place. Here’s what’s new with Google Health Coach: Cycle Tracking, Nutrition and Mental Wellbeing: Redesigned features now offer deeper insights into how factors like cycle phases, sleep and recovery are connected.

Flexible Fitness Plans: The Coach creates personalised weekly goals and adapts daily workout suggestions based on readiness, progress and even weather conditions.

Step-by-step workout guidance: Guided workouts now include visual instructions, exercise logging and automatic progress tracking.

More natural conversations: Google says Coach chats are now shorter, clearer and more conversational.

Multiple logging options: Users can log workouts and meals using voice, images, documents and even photos of gym whiteboards or PDFs. ALSO READ: Cloudflare to cut about 20% workforce as AI adoption reshapes operations