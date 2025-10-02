Google revamps Home with Gemini AI, new Nest devices and subscription plans

Google is redesigning its smart home ecosystem with a major update built on Gemini AI . Google has redesigned the Google Home App while integrating Gemini as “Gemini for Home,” a version of the AI tailored for the Home ecosystem. Google has also launched new Nest devices as well as introduced new ‘Google Home Premium’ subscription plans.

Gemini for Home

According to Google, at the core of this shift is Gemini for Home, a version of the AI tailored to domestic use. Unlike the earlier Google Assistant, Gemini is designed to handle context, multiple users, and action-oriented requests. It will replace the Assistant on smart displays and speakers while also extending intelligence to devices like Nest cameras and doorbells. Early access for this starts this month, with Google planning to refine features based on user feedback.

ALSO READ: NoiseFit Endeavour Pro review: Budget rugged watch that ticks right boxes Redesigned Google Home App The Google Home app is being rebuilt to serve as a central hub for managing connected devices. The company said that the updated version is faster, has a simpler layout, and integrates full controls for older Nest hardware, including cameras, thermostats, doorbells, and locks. With Gemini built-in, the app is positioned as the main interface for automation and monitoring. New Hardware for a Smarter Home Alongside software updates, Google is introducing a new set of devices optimised for Gemini. This includes updated Nest Cams and a new Doorbell with improved image quality and AI-driven recognition. The company is also launching the Google Home Speaker, the first audio device designed specifically for Gemini to support more natural voice interactions.