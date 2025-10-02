Home / Technology / Tech News / Google revamps Home with Gemini AI, new Nest devices and subscription plans

Google adds Gemini AI to Home with a redesigned app, fresh Nest hardware and a premium plan for smarter and more useful home devices

Gemini for Home
Google is redesigning its smart home ecosystem with a major update built on Gemini AI. Google has redesigned the Google Home App while integrating Gemini as “Gemini for Home,” a version of the AI tailored for the Home ecosystem. Google has also launched new Nest devices as well as introduced new ‘Google Home Premium’ subscription plans.

Gemini for Home

According to Google, at the core of this shift is Gemini for Home, a version of the AI tailored to domestic use. Unlike the earlier Google Assistant, Gemini is designed to handle context, multiple users, and action-oriented requests. It will replace the Assistant on smart displays and speakers while also extending intelligence to devices like Nest cameras and doorbells. Early access for this starts this month, with Google planning to refine features based on user feedback. 

Redesigned Google Home App

The Google Home app is being rebuilt to serve as a central hub for managing connected devices. The company said that the updated version is faster, has a simpler layout, and integrates full controls for older Nest hardware, including cameras, thermostats, doorbells, and locks. With Gemini built-in, the app is positioned as the main interface for automation and monitoring.

New Hardware for a Smarter Home

Alongside software updates, Google is introducing a new set of devices optimised for Gemini. This includes updated Nest Cams and a new Doorbell with improved image quality and AI-driven recognition. The company is also launching the Google Home Speaker, the first audio device designed specifically for Gemini to support more natural voice interactions. 

Subscription Model: Google Home Premium

 
Google Home Premium
 
To access the most advanced features, Google is rolling out Google Home Premium, a subscription that extends Gemini capabilities to all compatible devices in a household. This plan will also be included with the existing Google AI Pro and Ultra subscription. The new subscription will replace Nest Aware and bring Gemini for Home features to supported devices.
 
There are two plans:
  • Standard Plan ($10/month or $100/year): Includes Gemini Live for hotword-free conversations, Ask Home for automation help, 30 days of video history, and AI-based camera alerts.
  • Advanced Plan ($20/month or $200/year): Adds extra Gemini-powered tools on top of the Standard plan, such as AI event descriptions, Home summaries, and searchable video history using Ask Home.
Google Home Premium is also included with existing Google AI Pro and Ultra subscriptions. AI Pro members will get the Standard plan but can upgrade to Advanced for $10/month, while AI Ultra members will receive the Advanced plan at no additional cost.
 

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

