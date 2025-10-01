Meta to use AI chats to target ads and content across its platforms

If you use Meta's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, it will soon shape the advertisements and content you see depending on what you say to it. The social media giant on Wednesday announced it will begin using conversations with its AI chatbot to help determine ads and content that users see across its platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

The company said the change will take effect from December 16, 2025, with users being notified in advance through app alerts and emails. The move means that interactions with Meta’s AI assistant — whether via text or voice — will be considered alongside likes, shares, and other activity in shaping personalised feeds and advertising.

ALSO READ: OpenAI launches Sora app comparable to Meta Vibes: What is it, How it works Meta explained that people’s behaviour, such as the posts they engage with or the pages they follow, already influences recommendations. Starting December, chats with its AI will be added as another signal, the company said. Giving an example of the same, Meta said, "if you chat with Meta AI about hiking, we may learn that you’re interested in hiking — just as we would if you posted a reel about hiking or liked a hiking-related Page. As a result, you might start seeing recommendations for hiking groups, posts from friends about trails, or ads for hiking boots".

It added that the update is intended to make recommendations more relevant, personalise experiences, and reduce exposure to unrelated content. More than one billion people currently use Meta AI each month, according to the firm. According to Bloomberg, Meta plans to introduce the new targeting feature worldwide, but will initially exclude the United Kingdom (UK), the European Union, and South Korea. The company aims to expand to these regions after completing regulatory reviews. The EU has previously expressed reservations about Meta’s AI products, citing potential privacy issues, the report added. ALSO READ: Meta to launch ad-free Facebook and Instagram subscriptions in UK

Who decides what content will be used? While there might be a range of topics that a user might talk or chat to the AI bot about, Meta said it would keep certain topics outside the purview of its personalisation model. According to the company, conversations with Meta AI about topics such as their religious views, sexual orientation, political views, health, racial or ethnic origin, philosophical beliefs, or trade union membership will not be used to personalise ads. Big bets on AI The move is part of Meta’s push to expand its AI infrastructure, supported by its booming advertising business, which generated over $47 billion in revenue in the second quarter of the financial year 2025–26, The Wall Street Journal reported. At a recent White House dinner with US President Donald Trump and other tech leaders, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg said the company plans to invest $600 billion in AI infrastructure over the next few years.