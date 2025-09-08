Google reveals plan and model wise usage limits for Gemini AI: Details here

Google has published clear guidelines on how its Gemini AI can be used across different plans, specifying limits for prompts, image generation, and other tools. According to a report by The Verge, the update brings transparency after months of broad descriptions like “limited access” or “expanded access.” The company is now outlining the exact usage boundaries for free, Pro, and Ultra subscribers.

Google AI Plan-wise usage limits

According to a report by The Verge, free users can send up to five prompts per day with the Gemini 2.5 Pro model. Paid plans expand this significantly — Pro users are allotted 100 daily prompts, while Ultra subscribers can go up to 500 daily prompts.

Other features also carry limits. Free-tier users can access up to five Deep Research reports and 100 AI-generated images each day. For those who need more, both Pro and Ultra plans raise the ceiling to 1,000 images daily. Usage limits and safeguards Google has built-in reminders to alert users when they are nearing daily or monthly limits. This applies to prompts, reports, and generated media. Limits vary depending on the complexity of prompts, size of uploaded files, and conversation length. Users without Pro or Ultra plans may encounter restrictions sooner if demand increases.

Google AI Plans: What it offers Google AI Ultra: Storage: 2 TB total for Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail

Flow: Higher access to the AI filmmaking tool to create cinematic scenes and stories with Veo 3

Whisk: Higher access to image-to-video creation with Veo 2

AI Credits: 1,000 monthly credits across Flow and Whisk

NotebookLM: Research and writing assistant with 5× more Audio Overviews, notebooks, and more

Google Search: Access Gemini 2.5 Pro model and Deep Search in AI Mode, plus AI-powered calling for local business pricing (US only)

Jules: Higher limits for asynchronous coding agent for software developers

Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and more: Access Gemini directly in Google apps

Jules: Higher limits for asynchronous coding agent for software developers

Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and more: Access Gemini directly in Google apps

Gemini in Chrome: Personal assistant for web browsing (US only)