Google reveals plan and model wise usage limits for Gemini AI: Details here

Google AI Plan-wise usage limits
Usage limits and safeguards
Google AI Plans: What it offers
Google AI Ultra:
- Storage: 2 TB total for Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail
- Flow: Higher access to the AI filmmaking tool to create cinematic scenes and stories with Veo 3
- Whisk: Higher access to image-to-video creation with Veo 2
- AI Credits: 1,000 monthly credits across Flow and Whisk
- NotebookLM: Research and writing assistant with 5× more Audio Overviews, notebooks, and more
- Google Search: Access Gemini 2.5 Pro model and Deep Search in AI Mode, plus AI-powered calling for local business pricing (US only)
- Jules: Higher limits for asynchronous coding agent for software developers
- Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and more: Access Gemini directly in Google apps
- Gemini in Chrome: Personal assistant for web browsing (US only)
AI Pro plan:
- Storage: 30 TB total for Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail
- Flow: Highest access in AI filmmaking tool with Veo 33
- Whisk: Highest access to image-to-video creation with Veo 2
- AI Credits: 25,000 monthly credits across Flow and Whisk
- NotebookLM: Highest limits and best model capabilities (coming soon)
- Google Search: Highest access to agentic capabilities, Gemini 2.5 Pro, Deep Search in AI Mode, plus AI-powered calling for local business pricing (US only)
- Jules: Highest limits for asynchronous coding agent for software developers
- Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and more: Highest limits for using Gemini directly in Google apps
- Project Mariner (early access): Streamline tasks with an agentic research prototype (US only)
- YouTube Premium individual plan: Ad-free, offline, and background playback
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app