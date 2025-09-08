OPPO F31 series to be launched on September 15: Check specs, features, more

The series also brings a multi-layer “Airbag” design that protects the camera, speakers, battery, and vibration motors by shielding them with foam and silicone pads, acting as miniature shock absorbers.

Oppo F31 series: Details

Oppo has highlighted the durability of the F31 series through multiple protection standards. The smartphones carry triple IP ratings — IP66 for dust and water resistance, IP68 for submersion up to 1.5 metres, and IP69 for protection against high-pressure jets. Oppo says the devices have also been tested against eighteen types of liquids, including coffee, juice, and soapy water. Additional features such as water-sealed microphones, reinforced SIM trays, and a speaker drainage system are included to maintain performance after liquid exposure.

For drop protection, according to the company, the F31 series incorporates a 360-degree Armour Body, tested against seven MIL-STD-810H standards. This includes resistance to extreme temperatures, dust, sand, and shock. The phones are claimed to survive drops from up to 1.8 metres, with added safeguards like internal shock-absorbing pads, foam protection around key components, reinforced corners, and raised camera housing. The frame uses aerospace-grade aluminium alloy, while the front is protected by AGC DT-Star D Plus glass.