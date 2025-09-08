Monday, September 08, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r with dual-mic, AI noise cancellation for calls and 3D audio support is available at an introductory price of Rs 1,599

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are now available for purchase in India, priced at Rs 1,799. With Bluetooth 5.4, the Nord Buds 3r earbuds support dual-device connection and Google Fast Pair. They feature 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are being offered with introductory offers that include a bank discount and more.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r: Price, availability, and offers

  • Price: Rs 1,799
  • Colour: Aura Blue, Ash Black
The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are now available across OnePlus’s website, e-commerce platform Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and select retailers such as Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.
 
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are available at an introductory price of Rs 1,599. On top of this, customers can get an additional bank discount of Rs 100 on select cards.
 

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r: Details

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r come with 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers. They offer three preset Equalisation (EQ) modes along with a six-band equaliser for manual adjustment of tuning lows, mids, and highs. Certain OnePlus devices also support 3D Audio for directional sound. According to the company, calls are enhanced with dual-mic AI noise cancellation, featuring beamforming and an anti-wind design.
 
Connectivity is handled through Bluetooth 5.4, featuring a low-latency mode (47ms) for gaming. The earbuds support dual-device pairing and Google Fast Pair. Tap controls let you access voice assistants and other functions. Additional features include AI Translation, double-tap for photos, Aqua Touch controls, and Find My Earbuds.
 
According to the Chinese consumer electronics maker, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r offer a total battery life of up to 54 hours, with the charging case. The earbuds themselves are rated with TUV Rheinland battery health certification, claimed to maintain performance even after 1,000 charging cycles. They carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. 
 
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r: Specifications
  • Audio: 12.4mm dynamic drivers, titanised vibrating diaphragm
  • Mic: 2 mics per side, AI noise cancellation for calls
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4, dual device connection
  • Features: OnePlus 3D audio, sound master EQ, 47ms low latency, AI translation, voice assistant shortcut, Find My Earbuds
  • Durability: IP55 rating for dust and water resistance
  • Battery: 58 mAh (Earbuds) ; 560 mAh (Charging case)
  • Dimension: 31.1 x 20.3 x 23.3 mm (Earbuds) ; 60.2 x 47.5 x 24 mm (Charging case)
 
 

