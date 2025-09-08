OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are now available for purchase in India, priced at Rs 1,799. With Bluetooth 5.4, the Nord Buds 3r earbuds support dual-device connection and Google Fast Pair. They feature 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are being offered with introductory offers that include a bank discount and more.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r: Price, availability, and offers

Price: Rs 1,799

Colour: Aura Blue, Ash Black

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are now available across OnePlus’s website, e-commerce platform Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and select retailers such as Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are available at an introductory price of Rs 1,599. On top of this, customers can get an additional bank discount of Rs 100 on select cards.

ALSO READ: Apple event on September 9: iPhone 17 series and six more products expected OnePlus Nord Buds 3r: Details The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r come with 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers. They offer three preset Equalisation (EQ) modes along with a six-band equaliser for manual adjustment of tuning lows, mids, and highs. Certain OnePlus devices also support 3D Audio for directional sound. According to the company, calls are enhanced with dual-mic AI noise cancellation, featuring beamforming and an anti-wind design. Connectivity is handled through Bluetooth 5.4, featuring a low-latency mode (47ms) for gaming. The earbuds support dual-device pairing and Google Fast Pair. Tap controls let you access voice assistants and other functions. Additional features include AI Translation, double-tap for photos, Aqua Touch controls, and Find My Earbuds.