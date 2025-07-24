AppleCare One: All about 'one simple plan' to cover multiple Apple products

Apple has introduced AppleCare One, a new device protection plan at $19.99 per month that covers three Apple products under a single subscription. Unlike AppleCare+, which requires separate plans for each device, AppleCare One provides a bundled option that simplifies coverage and potentially reduces overall cost. Currently, the service is available only in the United States. However, given Apple’s track record of expanding services globally, a launch in India may follow.
How AppleCare One differs from AppleCare+
AppleCare One builds upon the AppleCare+ plan by offering:
- Unlimited accidental damage repairs, including drops and liquid damage
- 24/7 customer support
- Certified repair services
- Battery coverage if capacity falls below 80 per cent
The standout feature is expanded theft and loss protection, which now applies not only to iPhones but also to iPads and Apple Watches. This is an upgrade over AppleCare+, which restricts this benefit mostly to iPhones.
Another key difference lies in the pricing model. AppleCare One offers a flat-rate subscription, regardless of the devices covered, unlike AppleCare+ which has device-specific pricing. Apple states that bundling an iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch under AppleCare One could save users up to $11 per month compared to separate AppleCare+ plans. Additional devices can be added at $5.99 per month each.
Also Read
Coverage for older devices
AppleCare One offers greater flexibility by allowing users to include devices up to four years old, provided they are in good working condition. This is a major shift from AppleCare+, which restricts enrolment to within 60 days of device purchase.
The plan also includes automatic device management. If a user trades in a device via Apple, the old device is automatically removed and replaced with the new one under the same plan: no manual updates needed.
AppleCare One coverage highlights
- Repairs for damage from drops, cracks, and breakage
- Coverage for water and liquid damage
- Free battery replacement if capacity drops below 80 per cent
- Protection against theft and loss for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch
- Up to three claims per year (AppleCare+ allows only two)
- Round-the-clock support for hardware and software
AppleCare One: Expected pricing in India
Apple has yet to announce AppleCare One’s availability in India. However, a look at the current AppleCare+ pricing provides insight into what the Indian pricing for AppleCare One might look like.
AppleCare+ monthly pricing for iPhone 16 series
In the US:
- iPhone 16: $11.99
- iPhone 16 Plus: $12.99
- iPhone 16 Pro / Pro Max: $13.99
In India:
- iPhone 16: ₹1,242
- iPhone 16 Plus: ₹1,492
- iPhone 16 Pro / Pro Max: ₹1,742
The pricing difference between the two markets is minimal, usually under ₹500. Based on this, AppleCare One, if launched in India, is likely to follow a similar pricing pattern, making it a cost-effective and simplified solution for users managing multiple Apple devices.