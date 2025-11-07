Realme GT 8 Pro launching Nov 20 with modular camera design: What to expect

Realme is gearing up to launch its new flagship smartphone, the GT 8 Pro, in India on November 20. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some key specifications of the smartphone, including the display, battery, and more. The Realme GT 8 Pro smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and will feature an interchangeable camera housing. The company had previously confirmed that the camera system on the smartphone has been co-developed with the Japanese imaging brand Ricoh.
The Realme GT 8 Pro was first unveiled in China in October, alongside the standard GT 8 model. The Indian variant is expected to carry similar specifications as its Chinese counterpart.
Realme GT 8 Pro: What to expect
Realme has confirmed that the GT 8 Pro’s display will be of 2K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate and 7,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone will come in two colours: Diary White and Urban Blue.
The company has confirmed that the smartphone will pack a 7,000mAh battery, which will support 120W wired charging. Realme said that the smartphone will offer 21.3 hours of YouTube Playback and 7.66 hours of BGMI runtime. The smartphone will come with IP69 protection for resistance against dust and water. The smartphone will run on Realme UI 7 based on Android 16.
The GT 8 Pro will stand out as Realme’s first smartphone with a customisable design, allowing users to modify the phone’s appearance easily with modular camera islands. Like its Chinese variant, the camera housing will likely come with two Torx screws and a magnetic locking system for quick swaps between styles. According to the teaser image, Realme is expected to offer a square and a rounded camera island design which could be mounted on top of the native module.
Based on the Chinese variant, the GT 8 Pro is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP Ricoh-tuned main sensor. The main sensor will likely be supported by a 65mm-equivalent 200MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. For the front, there will likely be a 32MP selfie camera. The phone is expected to support 8K video recording at 30fps.
Realme GT 8 Pro: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 2k resolution,144Hz refresh rate, 7000 nits of peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1
- Rear camera: 50MP Ricoh-tuned main + 200MP periscope (3x zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 7,000mAh
- Charging: 120W wired
- OS: Android 16-based Realme UI 7
- Protection: IP66 / IP67 / IP68 ratings
- Weight: 214g