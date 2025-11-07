Friday, November 07, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme GT 8 Pro launching Nov 20 with modular camera design: What to expect

Realme GT 8 Pro launching Nov 20 with modular camera design: What to expect

Launching on November 20, Realme GT 8 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Ricoh-tuned cameras, and a customisable camera design

Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme GT 8 Pro (Image: Realme GT 8 Pro)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Realme is gearing up to launch its new flagship smartphone, the GT 8 Pro, in India on November 20. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some key specifications of the smartphone, including the display, battery, and more. The Realme GT 8 Pro smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and will feature an interchangeable camera housing. The company had previously confirmed that the camera system on the smartphone has been co-developed with the Japanese imaging brand Ricoh.
 
The Realme GT 8 Pro was first unveiled in China in October, alongside the standard GT 8 model. The Indian variant is expected to carry similar specifications as its Chinese counterpart.
 

Realme GT 8 Pro: What to expect

Realme has confirmed that the GT 8 Pro’s display will be of 2K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate and 7,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone will come in two colours: Diary White and Urban Blue.
 
The company has confirmed that the smartphone will pack a 7,000mAh battery, which will support 120W wired charging. Realme said that the smartphone will offer 21.3 hours of YouTube Playback and 7.66 hours of BGMI runtime. The smartphone will come with IP69 protection for resistance against dust and water. The smartphone will run on Realme UI 7 based on Android 16. 

Also Read

Upcoming smartphones to be launched in November

OnePlus 15 to Realme GT 8 Pro: Smartphones launching in India this November

Realme GT8 series

Realme GT8 series with Ricoh imaging tech, modular camera design unveiled

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones limited edition

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones limited edition launched: Price, what's new

Realme partners with Ricoh for GT 8 Pro

Realme partners with Ricoh for GT 8 Pro's camera system: What to expect

Realme15x 5G

Realme 15x with 7000mAh battery, dual 50MP camera launched: Price, specs

 
The GT 8 Pro will stand out as Realme’s first smartphone with a customisable design, allowing users to modify the phone’s appearance easily with modular camera islands. Like its Chinese variant, the camera housing will likely come with two Torx screws and a magnetic locking system for quick swaps between styles. According to the teaser image, Realme is expected to offer a square and a rounded camera island design which could be mounted on top of the native module.
 
Based on the Chinese variant, the GT 8 Pro is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP Ricoh-tuned main sensor. The main sensor will likely be supported by a 65mm-equivalent 200MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. For the front, there will likely be a 32MP selfie camera. The phone is expected to support 8K video recording at 30fps. 

Realme GT 8 Pro: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 2k resolution,144Hz refresh rate, 7000 nits of peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP Ricoh-tuned main + 200MP periscope (3x zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired
  • OS: Android 16-based Realme UI 7
  • Protection: IP66 / IP67 / IP68 ratings
  • Weight: 214g

More From This Section

GTA 6

GTA 6 launch delayed: Rockstar Games sets new release date for Nov 19, 2026

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI faces 7 lawsuits claiming ChatGPT drove people to suicide, delusions

Tech Wrap November 6

Tech Wrap Nov 6: Gemini AI in Google Maps, Motorola Edge 70, B by Lenskart

Discord's Activity summary

Discord adds new parental controls and privacy tools: Check what's new

Nintendo

Nintendo launches Store app on iPhones, iPad, Android: Check what's new

Topics : Realme Tech News Realme India Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon