Xiaomi MIX Flip's global model with Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 3 unveiled: Details

China’s Xiaomi has expanded the availability of its MIX Flip to more countries following its debut in the home country in July. This first clamshell foldable smartphone from Xiaomi features a 6.86-inch main display and a 4-inch cover display. The device is currently available for purchase in Europe, but the launch timeline for India has not yet been announced. The smartphone is offered in Black and Purple colourways. Xiaomi is also providing features such as Advanced AI, Google’s Gemini Nano, and Circle to Search with the smartphone. Here are the details: ALSO READ: Xiaomi launches Redmi Watch 5 Lite with AMOLED screen, GPS: Price, features Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Xiaomi MIX Flip: Details

The Xiaomi MIX Flip features a 6.86-inch 1.5K TCL C8+ LTPO primary display with UTG glass protection and a 4-inch 1.5K TCL C8+ LTPO cover display with a quad-curved design and Xiaomi Shield glass protection. Both the main and cover displays support a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 3,000 nits, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the MIX Flip packs a 4,780mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The flip smartphone runs on Android 14-based HyperOS.

More From This Section

For imaging, the Xiaomi MIX Flip features Leica Summilux lenses for the 50MP Light Fusion 800 main sensor and a 50MP 47mm 3x Leica floating telephoto lens located on the cover display. A 32MP selfie camera on the primary display is also included.

Xiaomi MIX Flip: Specifications

Main Display: 6.86-inch 1.5K TCL C8+ LTPO, 120Hz, 3,000 nits

Cover Display: 4-inch 1.5K TCL C8+ LTPO, 120Hz, 3,000 nits

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 512GB

Rear Camera: 50MP + 50MP

Front Camera: 32MP

Operating System: Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14

Battery: 4,780mAh

Charging: 67W