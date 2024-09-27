Samsung debuts AI-ready Galaxy Tab S10 series, powered by MediaTek: Details

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Tab S10 series, describing it as the company’s first range of Android tablets purposefully built for artificial intelligence. The series includes two models: the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S10+, featuring 14.6-inch and 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, respectively. Both models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processors and come bundled with an S Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series tablets are the company’s first flagship devices equipped with a MediaTek processor. Samsung said that the new chip provides the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with an 18 per cent increase in CPU (central processing unit) performance, a 28 per cent increase in GPU (graphics processing unit) performance, and a 14 per cent increase in NPU (neural processing unit) performance compared to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. This enhancement enables faster and more responsive AI features on the tablets, said Samsung. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Additionally, Samsung has introduced a dedicated Galaxy AI key on the Book Cover Keyboard accessory, which it said will allow users to prompt the AI assistant on the tablets more efficiently. The company has also stated that the tablets will function as home AI devices, offering a 3D Map View for a visual overview of the home and all connected devices within the SmartThings ecosystem.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series: Galaxy AI experience

More From This Section

Galaxy AI, Samsung’s suite of AI features, is a significant part of the Galaxy Tab S10 series. Samsung has further enhanced this experience by leveraging the new chip and accessories such as the S Pen and the Book Cover Keyboard.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series includes a new PDF Overlay Translation feature, which allows users to translate PDFs via an on-screen overlay. There is also a Handwriting Help tool that cleans up untidy handwritten notes. Additionally, the Sketch to Image feature introduced on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available on the new flagship tablets, allowing users to convert rough sketches into theme-based images using generative AI.

Alongside the dedicated Galaxy AI key on the Book Cover Keyboard, which expedites launching and prompting AI assistant apps, Samsung has introduced Air Command with AI for the S Pen. This feature enables users to access Galaxy AI Assistant functionalities without toggling between menus.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2960 x 1848 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, anti-reflection display

Speakers: Quad speaker setup

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

RAM: 12GB / 16GB

Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

SIM Support: Physical SIM + eSIM

Connectivity: 5G (Sub 6), WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3

Rear Camera: 13MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 12MP + 12MP ultra-wide

Battery: 11,200mAh

Charging: 45W wired

Durability: IP68, Enhanced Armor aluminium

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus: Specifications