Google releases Gmail Q&A feature on Android, coming soon to iOS: Know more

Gmail Q&A offers similar functionality to the side panel on the web. You can ask Gemini questions about your inbox or request actions such as finding specific details

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Google has announced that the Gmail Q&A feature is gradually being rolled out on Android and will soon be available on iOS. Previously, Google introduced the Gemini AI chatbot for the Gmail side panel on the web, and now this functionality will extend to mobile devices. The new feature allows users to locate specific details in their emails, view only unread messages, filter emails from particular senders, or get summaries of emails on specific topics.

“Gmail Q&A offers similar functionality to the side panel on the web. You can ask Gemini questions about your inbox or request actions such as finding specific details in your emails, showing unread messages, viewing messages from a specific sender, or summarising emails about a topic in your inbox,” Google stated in a Workspace Update blog post.
To access the new feature on your device, smart features and personalisation must be enabled. The Gemini icon will appear next to the user's profile avatar. Once Gemini is opened in the Gmail app, the Q&A feature can be used to locate content from the inbox. By tapping the Gemini icon, users can enter a prompt in the text field labelled "How can I help you?" The Q&A feature allows users to request unread emails from a specific time period, and the app will display the results after applying suitable filters. Google Drive content will also be accessible via this feature in the future. The Q&A feature records session history and offers a "Clear history" option.

This feature is available to Google One AI Premium subscribers and Google Workspace customers with Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, or Education Premium add-ons.

Google has indicated that it may take up to 15 days for the update to reach all users' devices. The arrival of Gemini to the Gmail app was announced during the I/O developer conference.

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

