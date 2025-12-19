Friday, December 19, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google's upgrade program lets you get new Pixel every year: How it works

Google's upgrade program lets you get new Pixel every year: How it works

Google has launched the Pixel Upgrade Program in India, allowing users to upgrade to a new Pixel smartphone every year through a 24-month no-cost EMI plan starting at Rs 3,333 per month

Google's Pixel Upgrade Program for India

Google's Pixel Upgrade Program for India

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has announced a new Pixel Upgrade Program for India, introducing a financing and exchange model that allows users to upgrade to a new Pixel smartphone every year. The programme is aimed at lowering the upfront cost of Pixel phones while offering a structured path to regular upgrades, starting at a monthly payment of Rs 3,333.
 
Launched on December 19, the Pixel Upgrade Program is available across select retail stores in India and will run until June 30, 2026. Google is offering the scheme in partnership with Cashify, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank.
 
Under the programme, customers can purchase select Pixel smartphones on a 24-month no-cost EMI plan. After completing a minimum of nine EMI payments, users become eligible to upgrade to a newer Pixel model while continuing on a similar monthly payment structure.   
 

How the Google Pixel Upgrade Program works

Google said that customers can choose from a Pixel 10 series smartphone, purchase the device on a 24-month no-cost EMI plan using Bajaj Finance or HDFC Bank Credit Cards, and then enrol in the Pixel Upgrade Program through Cashify within 30 days of purchase.

Also Read

US tech giants Google AI and OpenAI

OpenAI, Google, Perplexity roll out freebies in India in race for AI users

Google's Gemini 3 Flash model launched

Google rolls out Gemini 3 Flash for everyday tasks with improved reasoning

Android 16 on Google Pixel 9a

Google releases Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 for Pixels: What's new, eligibility

Nvidia

Google works to erode Nvidia's software advantage with Meta's help

Waymo

Waymo in talks to raise over $15 billion at nearly $100 billion valuation

 
Once enrolled, customers can opt to upgrade after paying at least nine EMIs and before completing fifteen EMIs. At the time of the upgrade, Cashify will credit the customer’s bank account with an amount equal to the remaining balance of the original EMI loan. This allows users to close the existing loan without pre-closure charges, provided the upgrade is completed within the specified window. The customer is then moved to a fresh 24-month no-cost EMI plan for the new Pixel device. 
  Google notes that the buyback value is assured regardless of the phone’s physical condition, as long as it powers on and passes basic functional checks. Customers enrolling in the programme are also eligible for an exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,000, offered by Cashify, when trading in an existing device.

Google Pixel Upgrade Program: Eligible devices

The Pixel Upgrade Program currently covers the Pixel 10 series, including:
  • Pixel 10
  • Pixel 10 Pro
  • Pixel 10 Pro XL
  • Pixel 10 Pro Fold
New purchases under the scheme also qualify for trial subscriptions to Google services, depending on the model.
 
Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold buyers receive one year of Google AI Pro, six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Premium. Pixel 10 buyers receive six months of Google One Premium (2TB), six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Premium.

More From This Section

BGMI 4.1 update

Krafton releases BGMI redeem codes on Dec 19: How to unlock in-game rewards

Google Gemini update

Google Gemini rolls out draw-to-edit images and AI video checks: What's new

ChatGPT

OpenAI introduces app store-like directory in ChatGPT for third-party apps

Apple

Apple may launch iPhone Fold in 2026, but deliveries could slip to 2027

Babak Hodjat, chief AI officer, Cognizant

The bubble lies in larger LLMs, says Cognizant AI chief Babak Hodjatpremium

Topics : Google Google Pixel Indian smartphone market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon