Home / Technology / Gadgets / Xiaomi launches QLED TV FX Pro, 4K TV FX with built-in Amazon Fire TV

Xiaomi launches QLED TV FX Pro, 4K TV FX with built-in Amazon Fire TV

Starting at Rs 27,999 and Rs 26,499, the QLED TV FX Pro, 4K TV FX series features Amazon's Fire TV built-in, offering seamless switch between DTH channels and OTT apps.

Xiaomi QLED TV FX series Pro

Xiaomi QLED TV FX series Pro (Image: Xiaomi)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Chinese electronics brand Xiaomi has launched its QLED TV FX Pro and Xiaomi 4K TV FX series in India. Starting at Rs 26,499 and Rs 27,999 for Xiaomi 4K TV FX and QLED TV FX Pro respectively, they are available in 43-inch, 55-inch in the screen sizes. Both models come with Amazon's Fire TV built-in, offering access to a wide variety of content and apps.
 
Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro: Price 
  • 43-inch: Rs 27,999 
  • 55-inch: Rs 39,999
Xiaomi 4K TV FX: Price
  • 43-inch: Rs 26,499 
  • 55-inch: Rs 36,999
Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro and 4K TV FX: Availability and offers
 
 
Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro and Xiaomi 4K TV FX series will be available starting from May 12.Regarding the introductory offer, customers can get a bank cashback of Rs 2,000 on HDFC bank card transactions.

Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro and 4K TV FX series: Details
Xiaomi said the new TVs with Fire TV built-in will allow customers to access a vast selection of streaming apps through the Amazon Appstore on their home screen, enabling seamless switching between DTH channels and OTT apps. They will also offer smart home experiences through Alexa without interrupting the viewing experience. The TVs support voice commands through Alexa in English, Hindi, and Hinglish. This eliminates the need to switch TV inputs or use a set-top-box remote control.
 
Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro will support HDR+ to ensure colour vibrancy and dynamic contrast. For audio, the TVs are equipped with 34W box speakers and support Dolby Audio. They also feature DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X technologies, which adjust sound output to different types of content for a more immersive experience.
 
Regarding hardware, the TV is powered by a quad-core A55 processor. It also includes 32GB of internal storage and a wide range of connectivity options. These include three HDMI ports (one of which supports eARC), two USB ports, Ethernet, AV input, and Bluetooth.
 
The Xiaomi 4K TV FX series features a metal almost borderless design and offers 4K Ultra HD picture quality. With Fire TV built-in, they support voice search commands, AirPlay 2, and access to over 12,000 apps. The FX Series offers smart control, seamless content discovery, and a high-quality viewing experience. They also feature DTS Virtual:X technology for clear, immersive audio.

First Published: May 08 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

