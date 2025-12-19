Google's upgrade program lets you get new Pixel every year: How it works

Google has announced a new Pixel Upgrade Program for India, introducing a financing and exchange model that allows users to upgrade to a new Pixel smartphone every year. The programme is aimed at lowering the upfront cost of Pixel phones while offering a structured path to regular upgrades, starting at a monthly payment of Rs 3,333.

Launched on December 19, the Pixel Upgrade Program is available across select retail stores in India and will run until June 30, 2026. Google is offering the scheme in partnership with Cashify, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank.

ALSO READ: Google Gemini rolls out draw-to-edit images and AI video checks: What's new Under the programme, customers can purchase select Pixel smartphones on a 24-month no-cost EMI plan. After completing a minimum of nine EMI payments, users become eligible to upgrade to a newer Pixel model while continuing on a similar monthly payment structure.

How the Google Pixel Upgrade Program works Google said that customers can choose from a Pixel 10 series smartphone , purchase the device on a 24-month no-cost EMI plan using Bajaj Finance or HDFC Bank Credit Cards, and then enrol in the Pixel Upgrade Program through Cashify within 30 days of purchase. Once enrolled, customers can opt to upgrade after paying at least nine EMIs and before completing fifteen EMIs. At the time of the upgrade, Cashify will credit the customer’s bank account with an amount equal to the remaining balance of the original EMI loan. This allows users to close the existing loan without pre-closure charges, provided the upgrade is completed within the specified window. The customer is then moved to a fresh 24-month no-cost EMI plan for the new Pixel device.

ALSO READ: Apple may launch iPhone Fold in 2026, but deliveries could slip to 2027 Google notes that the buyback value is assured regardless of the phone’s physical condition, as long as it powers on and passes basic functional checks. Customers enrolling in the programme are also eligible for an exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,000, offered by Cashify, when trading in an existing device. Google Pixel Upgrade Program: Eligible devices The Pixel Upgrade Program currently covers the Pixel 10 series, including: Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro Fold New purchases under the scheme also qualify for trial subscriptions to Google services, depending on the model.