Google to roll out agentic AI across Gemini, Search and Chrome: Pichai

Sundar Pichai announces new Agent Mode, Gemini personalisation and AI Mode for Search at Google I/O; Project Mariner tools coming to developers this summer

Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer, Google (Photo: PTI)

Aashish Aryan
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Google will begin bringing agentic artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to products across its range of services, including Search, Chrome, and the Gemini app, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said.
 
In his keynote address at the Google I/O developers’ conference, Pichai—who is also CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet—said the company would soon introduce a new Agent Mode in the Gemini app, aimed at helping users find more personalised results.
 
In December last year, the company released an early research prototype, Project Mariner, to develop agents that could interact with the web and complete tasks for users.
 
 
“We’re bringing Project Mariner’s computer use capabilities to developers via the Gemini API. Trusted testers like Automation Anywhere and UiPath are already starting to build with it, and it will be available more broadly this summer,” Pichai said. 

Apart from agentic AI capabilities, Gemini will, with users’ permission, begin using data from across Google apps to offer more relevant and personalised context, he said. For instance, Gemini will be able to search for context across apps such as Gmail, Drive, Docs, and Calendar to create responses that are more relevant for individual users.
 
“It will match your typical greeting and capture your tone, style, and even favourite word choices, all to generate a reply that’s more relevant and sounds authentically like you. Personalised Smart Replies will be available for subscribers later this year,” he added.
 
In the US and India—Google’s largest markets—AI-generated Overviews are “driving over 10 per cent growth in the types of queries that show them,” Pichai said. He added that an all-new end-to-end AI Mode is being introduced in Search, where users will be able to ask longer and more complex queries.
 
“The opportunity with AI is truly as big as it gets. And it will be up to this wave of developers, technology builders, and problem solvers to make sure its benefits reach as many people as possible,” Pichai said.

Topics : Google Sundar Pichai artifical intelligence

First Published: May 21 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

