Google to cut down battery capacity, charging speed of Pixel 6a: Here's why
Google is releasing a mandatory software update for Pixel 6a smartphones, which will negatively affect their battery back-up and charging speed to mitigate overheating issuesAashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Google is releasing a mandatory Android 16 update for all Pixel 6a phone users starting July 8 to reduce the risk of a potential battery overheating issue. The US technology company, in an update to the Pixel support page, revealed that the Pixel 6a smartphones that have been affected by a battery overheating issue will see a decrease in battery back-up and charging speed after this update.
As per Google, the Pixel 6a phones that have completed at least 400 charge cycles will be eligible for this “battery management feature.” Users who have yet to complete 400 charge cycles will not be affected by this, as the said feature will only get triggered after they cross this limit. Notably, users will get an alert when they complete 375 charge cycles that soon the battery management feature will be activated (automatically).
Why is this being done?
According to a PhoneArena report published on May 18, incidents were being reported of swollen batteries in Pixel 6a smartphones. It also stated that one Pixel 6a smartphone caught fire after the battery swelled. In general, swollen batteries indicate a serious issue, and they can lead to fire, explosion, or leakage of harmful chemicals. An immediate battery replacement is suggested in such scenarios.
Following these incidents, Google has planned this move to safeguard its users. The Pixel support page read: “Google has determined that certain Pixel 6a phones (‘Impacted Devices’) require a mandatory software update to reduce the risk of potential battery overheating, which could pose a risk to users.”
The US technology company has, however, clarified that the changes that come with this Android 16 update will only activate if they have an “impacted device” and once their phone's battery has completed 400 charge cycles. Users can check if their device has been impacted by a battery overheating issue by visiting the Pixel support page.
What help is Google offering?
Google is offering three options for assistance to Pixel 6a users in dealing with this issue. Firstly, the company is offering a no-cost imposed battery replacement—via in-person or mail-in repair—for eligible consumers who own the “impacted device.”
Additionally, if they are not eligible for the free battery replacement programme, then the Pixel support page also talks about a “cash payment” or Google Store “hardware discount credit” towards another Pixel phone. In simpler words, hardware discount credit refers to promotional credit offered by Google on their Store, which can be used to purchase other Google hardware products, like accessories or another Pixel phone.
Notably, the in-person and mail-in free battery replacement for eligible Indian users will begin on July 21 and last till battery supplies last. Additionally, users will need to choose which support option they want to proceed with before the deadline of July 8, 2026, as these support options will cease to exist beyond that point.
