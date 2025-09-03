Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, OpenAI will introduce parental controls in ChatGPT: Details here

Soon, OpenAI will introduce parental controls in ChatGPT: Details here

OpenAI will let parents link accounts, set usage rules, turn off features like memory and chat history, and get alerts if a teen shows signs of acute distress

OpenAI
OpenAI to release new open-weight language model (Image: OpenAI)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
OpenAI has announced it will roll out parental controls in ChatGPT, allowing parents to be notified when the chatbot detects that their child may be in a moment of acute distress. The controls build on features available to all users, including in-app reminders during long sessions to encourage breaks.

What parental controls are coming to ChatGPT

Within the coming month, parents will be able to:
  • Connect accounts: Link a parent’s account to a teen’s (minimum age 13) via a simple email invite.
  • Set usage rules: Apply age-appropriate behaviour settings, which, according to OpenAI, will be enabled by default.
  • Disable features: Choose which features to turn off, such as memory and chat history.
  • Receive alerts: Get notifications if the system identifies signs that a teen may be experiencing acute distress, with expert guidance shaping this feature to foster trust between parents and teens.

Why OpenAI is adding parental controls

There have been recent incidents where the chatbot reportedly failed to stick to safety guidelines during prolonged conversations and produced responses experts deemed unsafe, reported TechCrunch. A separate Al Jazeera report cited a Psychiatric Services study in which researchers found that ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Anthropic’s Claude generally followed clinical best practices for high-risk suicide questions but were less consistent when queries reflected “intermediate risk” scenarios.
 
OpenAI is introducing these parental controls alongside a 120-day initiative to preview plans for improvements it hopes to release this year. 

How GPT-5 will help

OpenAI said its new reasoning models, including GPT-5 Thinking and o3, are designed to “spend more time thinking for longer and reasoning through context before answering.” The company says these models are trained with a technique called “deliberative alignment,” which testing has shown helps them follow safety guidelines more consistently and resist adversarial prompts.
 
OpenAI added that it has introduced a real-time routing system that can switch between efficient chat models and reasoning models depending on context. It will “soon begin to route some sensitive conversations, like when our system detects signs of acute distress, to a reasoning model, like GPT-5 Thinking,” to provide more supportive responses regardless of the initial model selected.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Instagram explores picture-in-picture mode for Reels on phones: Report

Alphabet expands Google Pixel 10 production in India, plans global exports

Garena Free Fire Max: September 3 redeem codes to win exclusive rewards

YouTube AI experiment shows how reality can be manipulated without consent

US judge orders Google to revamp search engine in monopoly case

Topics :Artificial intelligenceOpenAIChatGPT

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story