Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OPPO Reno 15c unveiled, may arrive in India as Reno 15: What to expect

OPPO Reno 15c unveiled, may arrive in India as Reno 15: What to expect

OPPO's newly launched Reno 15c in China is expected to arrive in India as the Reno 15, bringing Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, a 120Hz OLED display, and a bigger 6,500mAh battery

OPPO Reno 15C

OPPO Reno 15C

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

OPPO is reportedly gearing up to expand its Reno series in India with the launch of the anticipated Reno 15. The Chinese smartphone maker has recently released the Reno 15c in its home country, and according to a report by 91Mobiles, it will be rebranded as the OPPO Reno 15 for India. The launch of the OPPO Reno 15c offers Indian consumers an idea of what to expect from the OPPO Reno 15.

OPPO Reno 15: What to expect

According to 91Mobiles, OPPO is likely to replace the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 used in the Reno 14 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 on the Reno 15. The anticipated phone is expected to retain the 6.59-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate seen on the OPPO Reno 14. Design-wise, the Reno 15 may use an aluminium alloy frame and offer similar dust and water resistance — reportedly up to an IP69 rating — in line with its predecessor.
 
 
The camera setup is also expected to mirror the Reno 14, featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera with up to 3.5x optical zoom, and a 50MP front-facing camera, though minor sensor upgrades are possible. A key change could be the battery, with the Reno 15 expected to house a 6,500mAh unit compared to the Reno 14’s 5,000mAh battery, while continuing to support 80W fast charging. The Reno 15 is likely to run ColorOS 16 out of the box. 

OPPO Reno 15: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED display, up to 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • Rear camera: 50MP wide-angle + 8MP ultra-wide-angle + 50MP telephoto 
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6500mAh
  • Charging: 80W
  • OS: Android 16-based ColorOS 16

More From This Section

Google Discover feed update

Soon, you can personalise Google Discover feed using text prompts: Report

Tech Wrap December 15

Tech Wrap Dec 15: Motorola Edge 70, Lenovo Idea Tab+, Logitech MX Master 4

BGMI

BGMI rolls out redeem codes for December 15: How to unlock in-game rewards

Apple Fitness Plus launching in India Dec 15

Apple Fitness+ subscription services now available in India: Check plans

New gesture controls on Pixel Watch 4

Google Pixel Watch 4 gets new gesture controls, AI-enhanced smart replies

Topics : Oppo Oppo India Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodaySHANTI BillDividend Stocks TodayBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon