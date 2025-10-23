Spotify confirms Android app crashing on Wi-Fi, fix on way: Details here

Spotify has confirmed that its Android app is facing issues, with users reporting frequent freezing and crashes but only when connected to Wi-Fi. According to a report from 9to5 Google, the issue appears to affect devices from brands like Samsung and Google, leaving many users unable to stream music normally over their home or office networks.

According to several reports on Spotify’s official community forum, the problem began surfacing around two weeks ago. Users have complained that the app either becomes unresponsive or crashes outright when trying to play songs, browse playlists, or open podcasts. Interestingly, the problem does not occur when users switch to mobile data, suggesting the issue is specific to Wi-Fi connectivity.

In response to the growing number of complaints, Spotify acknowledged the issue in a statement posted on its forum. "We've received reports from Android users, mainly Samsung and Google Pixel, experiencing issues where the Spotify app becomes unresponsive, freezes, or crashes when connected to certain Wi-Fi networks. The issue doesn't occur while using mobile data," the company said. Spotify added that its technical teams are "currently looking into this" and promised to share updates as soon as a fix is ready. According to the report, Spotify has not highlighted the exact cause but some users speculate that the crashes might be linked to Chromecast-enabled devices or certain Wi-Fi configurations. Since Chromecast relies on the same network to connect with other devices, conflicts in how Spotify communicates over Wi-Fi could be triggering the instability. However, this remains unconfirmed, and Spotify has not commented on the speculation.