Home / Technology / Tech News / Spotify confirms Android app crashing on Wi-Fi, fix on way: Details here

Spotify confirms Android app crashing on Wi-Fi, fix on way: Details here

Spotify has confirmed reports of its Android app freezing or crashing when connected to certain Wi-Fi networks, mainly affecting Samsung and Google Pixel users

Spotify
Spotify(Photo: Shutterstock)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Spotify has confirmed that its Android app is facing issues, with users reporting frequent freezing and crashes but only when connected to Wi-Fi. According to a report from 9to5 Google, the issue appears to affect devices from brands like Samsung and Google, leaving many users unable to stream music normally over their home or office networks. 
According to several reports on Spotify’s official community forum, the problem began surfacing around two weeks ago. Users have complained that the app either becomes unresponsive or crashes outright when trying to play songs, browse playlists, or open podcasts. Interestingly, the problem does not occur when users switch to mobile data, suggesting the issue is specific to Wi-Fi connectivity. 
In response to the growing number of complaints, Spotify acknowledged the issue in a statement posted on its forum. “We’ve received reports from Android users, mainly Samsung and Google Pixel, experiencing issues where the Spotify app becomes unresponsive, freezes, or crashes when connected to certain Wi-Fi networks. The issue doesn’t occur while using mobile data,” the company said. Spotify added that its technical teams are “currently looking into this” and promised to share updates as soon as a fix is ready. 
  According to the report, Spotify has not highlighted the exact cause but some users speculate that the crashes might be linked to Chromecast-enabled devices or certain Wi-Fi configurations. Since Chromecast relies on the same network to connect with other devices, conflicts in how Spotify communicates over Wi-Fi could be triggering the instability. However, this remains unconfirmed, and Spotify has not commented on the speculation. 
  The issue does not appear to affect all Android users, but it is significant enough to impact a large number of Spotify subscribers globally. Spotify has asked affected users to like and follow the support thread on its forum for updates.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amazon unveils AI smart glasses for delivery drivers: Here's what it can do

Explained: How Google's own inventions now threaten its search monopoly

Adobe Indigo camera app faces issues on iPhone 17 series, fix coming soon

YouTube launches Shorts Timer to help users control doomscrolling: Details

With iOS 26.1, Apple likely to makes iPhone-to-Android transfers effortless

Topics :Tech NewsSpotifyMusic streaming apps

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story