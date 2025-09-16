Xiaomi 17 series confirmed to rival Apple iPhone 17 series: What to expect

Xiaomi 17 series: What to expect

The company has officially confirmed on Weibo that the Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max will be equipped with a new “Magic Back Screen.” As per the video shared along with the post, the camera module will be big in size and will be rectangular-shaped, covering the entire width of the back panel similar to the iPhone 17 Pro models. However, Xiaomi seems to expand the module by using it as the secondary screen of the smartphones.

The Xiaomi executive also disclosed that the regular Xiaomi 17 will bring a “comprehensive upgrade” compared to its predecessor, while maintaining the same price point. For reference, the Xiaomi 15 debuted in October 2024 and was priced at CNY 4,199 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It was launched in India earlier this year in 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration at Rs 64,999.