Google updates Gemini AI with Shazam-like song search feature: How it works

The song search feature is part of the fresh Gemini app update being rolled out by Google. On the updated app, users can prompt Gemini by asking, “What song is this?” The app now launches Google’s Song Search tool, previously available only in the main Google app. Once activated, it displays a full-screen interface with a pulsing animation, indicating the app is listening to ambient audio.

When a match is found, Gemini shows the result using Google Search, complete with the song’s details. This streamlines the music identification process, eliminating the need to open a separate app or tool.

Previously, asking Gemini the same question returned only a text-based suggestion to use a different app for music recognition. The new update enhances this experience by triggering active listening within the interface.

A small note at the bottom reads: “Songs that match will open in Google Search. Tap close to cancel.” It’s worth noting, however, that Gemini doesn’t retain the full-screen interface, and users must type the prompt again to reinitiate song search once the screen is exited.