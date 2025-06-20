Home / Technology / Tech News / Google updates Gemini AI with Shazam-like song search feature: How it works

Google updates Gemini AI with Shazam-like song search feature: How it works

Google Gemini for Android now supports voice-based song identification, reviving a Google Assistant-like experience. The update triggers Google's Song Search via voice prompts within the app

Gemini song search feature
Gemini song search feature
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 2:18 PM IST
Google has updated its Gemini app for Android to include a voice-based song search feature, enabling users to identify music playing around them by simply asking the app. This brings back a familiar experience that was previously offered through Google Assistant, and works similarly to Shazam on Apple devices.

How it works

The song search feature is part of the fresh Gemini app update being rolled out by Google. On the updated app, users can prompt Gemini by asking, “What song is this?” The app now launches Google’s Song Search tool, previously available only in the main Google app. Once activated, it displays a full-screen interface with a pulsing animation, indicating the app is listening to ambient audio.
  When a match is found, Gemini shows the result using Google Search, complete with the song’s details. This streamlines the music identification process, eliminating the need to open a separate app or tool.
 
Previously, asking Gemini the same question returned only a text-based suggestion to use a different app for music recognition. The new update enhances this experience by triggering active listening within the interface.
 
A small note at the bottom reads: “Songs that match will open in Google Search. Tap close to cancel.” It’s worth noting, however, that Gemini doesn’t retain the full-screen interface, and users must type the prompt again to reinitiate song search once the screen is exited.

Limited to Android for now

This new feature is currently exclusive to Android devices. Apple users, by contrast, continue to rely on the Shazam integration built into iOS for music recognition.
 
For many Android users who previously depended on Google Assistant for quick music identification, this update restores an intuitive and seamless feature, now within Gemini’s AI interface.

Topics :Google search engineGemini AIvoice searchGoogle Assistant

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

